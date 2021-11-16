Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Tuesday, November 16th

Just shy of half of the Top 25 will take to the court on Tuesday night, with 10 of 12 teams at home and a pair of schools taking challenging games on the road.

No. 25 USC’s head coach Andy Enfield takes on his former employer, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles team he re-branded as “Dunk City” on the way to bringing the small Atlantic Sun program to prominence. While the road team will be favored, it should be a rocking atmosphere inside tiny Alico Arena in Fort Myers.

Also the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels have their first road game of the Hubert Davis era against the Charleston Cougars. UNC struggled in a seven-point win over lowly Brown last Friday, while Charleston ran off three straight wins in a tournament they hosted last Thursday-Saturday against South Carolina State, Lipscomb, and Loyola-Maryland.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, November 16th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top 25 CBB schedule, November 16th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:00 PM #25 USC Florida Gulf Coast ESPNU USC -14.5 143 6:30 PM Howard #5 Villanova FS2 VU -24.5 143 7:00 PM Wright State #6 Purdue BTN Purdue -18 152.5 7:00 PM Gardner-Webb #7 Duke ACCN Duke -21 142.5 7:00 PM Mount St. Mary's #13 Kentucky SECN UK -24.5 134 7:30 PM South Alabama #14 Alabama SECN+ Bama -23 149 8:00 PM Saint Louis #11 Memphis ESPN+ Memphis -11.5 143.5 8:00 PM Virginia #15 Houston ESPN UH -7.5 122 8:30 PM #18 North Carolina Charleston CBSSN UNC -13 159 9:00 PM Seton Hall #4 Michigan FS1 UM -8.5 138.5 10:00 PM BYU #12 Oregon ESPN Oregon -4.5 141.5

