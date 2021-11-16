Creighton vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Gavitt Tipoff Games series between the Big East and Big Ten will bring us an in-state battle as the Creighton Bluejays will head to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Creighton (2-0) needed a late surge to slip past Kennesaw State last Thursday, toppling the Owls 51-44. The Blujays shot just 38.5% from the field but managed to hold KSU to just 26.2% shooting. Alex O’Connell led with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Nebraska (1-1) shook off a season-opening loss to Western Illinois by taking down Sam Houston State 74-65 on Friday. The team put up 47 points in the second half and were led by Byce McGowens, who put up 29 points and five rebounds.

How to watch Creighton vs. Nebraska

When: Tuesday, November 16th at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Nebraska -3

Total: 145.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.