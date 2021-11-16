Two west coast powers are set to meet at the Moda Center in Portland, OR, on Tuesday for the Phil Knight Invitational as the No. 12 Oregon Ducks will battle the BYU Cougars.

Oregon (2-0) has had early success to start the season and it toppled SMU on Friday for an 86-63 home victory. Eric Williams Jr. bouldered his way to 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists on the evening while both Jacob Young and Will Richardson had 18 points each.

BYU (2-0) managed to survive a tight 66-60 battle with San Diego State on Friday. Alex Barcello did a lot of the heavy lifting offensively, putting up 17 points and three assists.

How to watch BYU vs. #12 Oregon

When: Tuesday, November 16th at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Oregon -4.5

Total: 141.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.