Seton Hall vs. #4 Michigan: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have started the new season with a pair of victories and will look for a third when welcoming the Seton Hall Pirates to Ann Arbor on Tuesday. This is part of the series of Gavitt Tipoff Games this week between the Big East and Big Ten.

Michigan (2-0) got its second win of the season win Washington D.C. on Saturday when slamming Prairie View A&M for a 77-49 victory. Eli Brooks led with 15 points while Hunter Dickinson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Seton Hall (2-0) is coming fresh off an 80-44 blowout victory over Yale on Monday. USF transfer Alexis Yetna led the Pirates with 15 points and three rebounds in the win.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. #4 Michigan

When: Tuesday, November 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Michigan -8.5

Total: 138.5

