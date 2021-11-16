Saint Louis vs. #11 Memphis: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

So far, it’s been all good for the No. 11 Memphis Tigers this season and they’ll look for win No. 3 on the season when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens on Tuesday.

Memphis (2-0) cruised to another easy victory on Saturday, dominating NC Central 90-51. Five different Tigers were able to hit double-digits in points on Saturday and they were led by freshman Emoni Bates. The phenom had 15 points and four rebounds in 27 minutes of action.

Saint Louis (3-0) was able to notch a huge 86-44 victory over Eastern Illinois on Friday night, a game whey it held the Panthers to just 16 points in the first half. Gibson Jimerson led with 18 points.

How to watch Saint Louis vs. #11 Memphis

When: Tuesday, November 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Channel: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN with an ESPN+ subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Memphis -11.5

Total: 143.5

