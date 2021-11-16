South Alabama vs. #14 Alabama: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide have found early success to start the regular season and will look to keep that going on Tuesday when hosting an in-state foe from Mobile in the South Alabama Jaguars.

Alabama (2-0) got its second win of the season on Friday when surviving a 104-88 track meet with South Dakota State. The Tide exploded for 63 points in the second half and were led by Jahvon Quinerly, who put up 26 points, eight assists, and five rebounds in the win. Jaden Shackelford followed him with 23 points on the night.

South Alabama (1-1) suffered its first setback of the year on Saturday when falling at Wichita State 64-58. Forward Javon Franklin had a double-double of 18 points and 12 boards.

How to watch South Alabama vs. Alabama

When: Tuesday, November 16th at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: SEC Network

Where to live stream online: SECN+ via WatchESPN

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Alabama -23

Total: 149

