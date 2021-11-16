NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, November 16th

Tuesday officially marks one week into the college basketball season, and we’ve got plenty of action on tap for Tuesday, November 16. There are several top teams to keep your eye on tonight, including some home games for four teams in the top-10 — No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Purdue and No. 7 Duke.
Michigan, the top-ranked team on tonight’s slate at No. 4, is set to host the 2-0 Seton Hall at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor tonight. Notably, the Wolverines enter this matchup with the smallest projected spread (8.5 points) among all top-10 teams in the AP poll to date, with one of the lower over/unders on the primetime schedule at 138.5 points.
Check out the opening odds for the full slate of NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, November 16th from DraftKings Sportsbook.
College basketball opening odds, November 16th
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|Team
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|UMass Lowell
|+17-105
|O 135-110
|+900
|Oklahoma State
|-17-115
|U 135-110
|-1600
|Miami FL
|-7.5-105
|O 144.5-120
|-305
|Florida Atlantic
|+7.5-115
|U 144.5+100
|+240
|IUPUI
|+1.5-110
|O 130-110
|+105
|A&M-Corpus Christi
|-1.5-110
|U 130-110
|-125
|USC
|-12.5-110
|O 142.5-120
|-800
|FGCU
|+12.5-110
|U 142.5+100
|+550
|Howard
|+29-110
|O 142.5-110
|+1600
|Villanova
|-29-110
|U 142.5-110
|-3800
|Tennessee Tech
|+13-110
|O 137+100
|+575
|Chattanooga
|-13-110
|U 137-120
|-850
|Creighton
|+3-110
|O 145.5-120
|+140
|Nebraska
|-3-110
|U 145.5+100
|-160
|Georgia State
|+7.5-115
|O 149-110
|+235
|Richmond
|-7.5-105
|U 149-110
|-300
|UNCW
|+7-110
|O 137-120
|+240
|Pittsburgh
|-7-110
|U 137+100
|-305
|Jacksonville State
|-4.5-110
|O 131.5-120
|-190
|Troy
|+4.5-110
|U 131.5+100
|+160
|Yale
|-3.5-110
|O 137-110
|-155
|Siena
|+3.5-110
|U 137-110
|+135
|Hofstra
|+6.5-105
|O 146+100
|+230
|Iona
|-6.5-115
|U 146-120
|-290
|Wright State
|+16.5-110
|O 152.5+100
|+800
|Purdue
|-16.5-110
|U 152.5-120
|-1375
|Austin Peay
|+7.5-110
|O 149-110
|+245
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-7.5-110
|U 149-110
|-310
|James Madison
|+3-115
|O 159+100
|+125
|Eastern Kentucky
|-3-105
|U 159-120
|-145
|Alabama A&M
|+23-110
|O 131-110
|+1000
|Cincinnati
|-23-110
|U 131-110
|-2000
|Gardner-Webb
|+19-105
|O 142-115
|+950
|Duke
|-19-115
|U 142-105
|-1750
|South Carolina State
|+21.5+100
|O 145-120
|+1200
|Georgia
|-21.5-120
|U 145+100
|-2500
|Mount Saint Marys
|+26.5-115
|O 136+100
|+1300
|Kentucky
|-26.5-105
|U 136-120
|-3000
|Winthrop
|-5.5-110
|O 140-105
|-240
|Middle Tennessee
|+5.5-110
|U 140-115
|+195
|William & Mary
|+5-120
|O 139-110
|+160
|Norfolk State
|-5+100
|U 139-110
|-190
|Boston University
|+4.5-115
|O 132-115
|+155
|Northeastern
|-4.5-105
|U 132-105
|-180
|Lafayette
|+9-115
|O 151.5-110
|+340
|Pennsylvania
|-9-105
|U 151.5-110
|-450
|Hampton
|+8.5-110
|O 139-120
|+310
|Towson
|-8.5-110
|U 139+100
|-410
|Jacksonville
|+18-115
|O 136.5-110
|+900
|UCF
|-18-105
|U 136.5-110
|-1600
|Colgate
|-11-120
|O 148.5-115
|-525
|Cornell
|+11+100
|U 148.5-105
|+385
|South Alabama
|+21.5-115
|O 150+100
|+950
|Alabama
|-21.5-105
|U 150-120
|-1750
|Chicago State
|+33-110
|O 141.5-115
|+1700
|Loyola Chicago
|-33-110
|U 141.5-105
|-4000
|Murray State
|-5.5-110
|O 138-110
|-235
|Illinois State
|+5.5-110
|U 138-110
|+190
|Saint Louis
|+10.5-105
|O 143+100
|+435
|Memphis
|-10.5-115
|U 143-120
|-600
|Virginia
|+5.5-105
|O 120+100
|+220
|Houston
|-5.5-115
|U 120-120
|-275
|Tarleton State
|+14-110
|O 127-120
|+650
|Wichita State
|-14-110
|U 127+100
|-1000
|Abilene Christian
|-1.5-110
|O 135-110
|-130
|UT Arlington
|+1.5-110
|U 135-110
|+110
|Southern University
|+12.5-110
|O 143.5-105
|+525
|Rice
|-12.5-110
|U 143.5-115
|-760
|Alabama State
|+19-110
|O 143-110
|+900
|Iowa State
|-19-110
|U 143-110
|-1600
|Central Connecticut State
|+27-105
|O 141.5-115
|+1500
|North Carolina State
|-27-115
|U 141.5-105
|-3500
|New Orleans
|+20.5+100
|O 143.5-120
|+1000
|Northwestern
|-20.5-120
|U 143.5+100
|-2000
|High Point
|+20.5-110
|O 140.5-110
|+1000
|Notre Dame
|-20.5-110
|U 140.5-110
|-2000
|North Carolina
|-12.5-105
|O 163-105
|-720
|Charleston
|+12.5-115
|U 163-115
|+500
|Denver
|+9-105
|O 139.5-110
|+375
|UTSA
|-9-115
|U 139.5-110
|-510
|American
|+12.5-105
|O 140.5-105
|+600
|Georgetown
|-12.5-115
|U 140.5-115
|-900
|Nevada
|-2-110
|O 152+100
|-125
|Santa Clara
|+2-110
|U 152-120
|+105
|North Dakota State
|+17-105
|O 140-115
|+850
|Arizona
|-17-115
|U 140-105
|-1500
|North Carolina Central
|+29.5-115
|O 150-115
|+1400
|Iowa
|-29.5-105
|U 150-105
|-3300
|BYU
|+4-105
|O 141.5-110
|+165
|Oregon
|-4-115
|U 141.5-110
|-195
|Jackson State
|+8-110
|O 138.5-110
|+245
|California Baptist
|-8-110
|U 138.5-110
|-310
|George Washington
|+3-105
|O 145.5-105
|+130
|Cal State Fullerton
|-3-115
|U 145.5-115
|-150
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.