NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, November 16th

Tuesday officially marks one week into the college basketball season, and we’ve got plenty of action on tap for Tuesday, November 16. There are several top teams to keep your eye on tonight, including some home games for four teams in the top-10 — No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Purdue and No. 7 Duke.

Michigan, the top-ranked team on tonight’s slate at No. 4, is set to host the 2-0 Seton Hall at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor tonight. Notably, the Wolverines enter this matchup with the smallest projected spread (8.5 points) among all top-10 teams in the AP poll to date, with one of the lower over/unders on the primetime schedule at 138.5 points.

Check out the opening odds for the full slate of NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, November 16th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College basketball opening odds, November 16th Team Spread Moneyline Total Team Spread Moneyline Total UMass Lowell +17-105 O 135-110 +900 Oklahoma State -17-115 U 135-110 -1600 Miami FL -7.5-105 O 144.5-120 -305 Florida Atlantic +7.5-115 U 144.5+100 +240 IUPUI +1.5-110 O 130-110 +105 A&M-Corpus Christi -1.5-110 U 130-110 -125 USC -12.5-110 O 142.5-120 -800 FGCU +12.5-110 U 142.5+100 +550 Howard +29-110 O 142.5-110 +1600 Villanova -29-110 U 142.5-110 -3800 Tennessee Tech +13-110 O 137+100 +575 Chattanooga -13-110 U 137-120 -850 Creighton +3-110 O 145.5-120 +140 Nebraska -3-110 U 145.5+100 -160 Georgia State +7.5-115 O 149-110 +235 Richmond -7.5-105 U 149-110 -300 UNCW +7-110 O 137-120 +240 Pittsburgh -7-110 U 137+100 -305 Jacksonville State -4.5-110 O 131.5-120 -190 Troy +4.5-110 U 131.5+100 +160 Yale -3.5-110 O 137-110 -155 Siena +3.5-110 U 137-110 +135 Hofstra +6.5-105 O 146+100 +230 Iona -6.5-115 U 146-120 -290 Wright State +16.5-110 O 152.5+100 +800 Purdue -16.5-110 U 152.5-120 -1375 Austin Peay +7.5-110 O 149-110 +245 Purdue Fort Wayne -7.5-110 U 149-110 -310 James Madison +3-115 O 159+100 +125 Eastern Kentucky -3-105 U 159-120 -145 Alabama A&M +23-110 O 131-110 +1000 Cincinnati -23-110 U 131-110 -2000 Gardner-Webb +19-105 O 142-115 +950 Duke -19-115 U 142-105 -1750 South Carolina State +21.5+100 O 145-120 +1200 Georgia -21.5-120 U 145+100 -2500 Mount Saint Marys +26.5-115 O 136+100 +1300 Kentucky -26.5-105 U 136-120 -3000 Winthrop -5.5-110 O 140-105 -240 Middle Tennessee +5.5-110 U 140-115 +195 William & Mary +5-120 O 139-110 +160 Norfolk State -5+100 U 139-110 -190 Boston University +4.5-115 O 132-115 +155 Northeastern -4.5-105 U 132-105 -180 Lafayette +9-115 O 151.5-110 +340 Pennsylvania -9-105 U 151.5-110 -450 Hampton +8.5-110 O 139-120 +310 Towson -8.5-110 U 139+100 -410 Jacksonville +18-115 O 136.5-110 +900 UCF -18-105 U 136.5-110 -1600 Colgate -11-120 O 148.5-115 -525 Cornell +11+100 U 148.5-105 +385 South Alabama +21.5-115 O 150+100 +950 Alabama -21.5-105 U 150-120 -1750 Chicago State +33-110 O 141.5-115 +1700 Loyola Chicago -33-110 U 141.5-105 -4000 Murray State -5.5-110 O 138-110 -235 Illinois State +5.5-110 U 138-110 +190 Saint Louis +10.5-105 O 143+100 +435 Memphis -10.5-115 U 143-120 -600 Virginia +5.5-105 O 120+100 +220 Houston -5.5-115 U 120-120 -275 Tarleton State +14-110 O 127-120 +650 Wichita State -14-110 U 127+100 -1000 Abilene Christian -1.5-110 O 135-110 -130 UT Arlington +1.5-110 U 135-110 +110 Southern University +12.5-110 O 143.5-105 +525 Rice -12.5-110 U 143.5-115 -760 Alabama State +19-110 O 143-110 +900 Iowa State -19-110 U 143-110 -1600 Central Connecticut State +27-105 O 141.5-115 +1500 North Carolina State -27-115 U 141.5-105 -3500 New Orleans +20.5+100 O 143.5-120 +1000 Northwestern -20.5-120 U 143.5+100 -2000 High Point +20.5-110 O 140.5-110 +1000 Notre Dame -20.5-110 U 140.5-110 -2000 North Carolina -12.5-105 O 163-105 -720 Charleston +12.5-115 U 163-115 +500 Denver +9-105 O 139.5-110 +375 UTSA -9-115 U 139.5-110 -510 American +12.5-105 O 140.5-105 +600 Georgetown -12.5-115 U 140.5-115 -900 Nevada -2-110 O 152+100 -125 Santa Clara +2-110 U 152-120 +105 North Dakota State +17-105 O 140-115 +850 Arizona -17-115 U 140-105 -1500 North Carolina Central +29.5-115 O 150-115 +1400 Iowa -29.5-105 U 150-105 -3300 BYU +4-105 O 141.5-110 +165 Oregon -4-115 U 141.5-110 -195 Jackson State +8-110 O 138.5-110 +245 California Baptist -8-110 U 138.5-110 -310 George Washington +3-105 O 145.5-105 +130 Cal State Fullerton -3-115 U 145.5-115 -150

