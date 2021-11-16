 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Tuesday, November 16th

We take a look at opening odds for the college basketball slate on Tuesday, November 16th.

Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) looks to drive around Buffalo Bulls center Brock Bertram (41) during the Michigan Wolverines versus the University at Buffalo Bulls on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI. Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tuesday officially marks one week into the college basketball season, and we’ve got plenty of action on tap for Tuesday, November 16. There are several top teams to keep your eye on tonight, including some home games for four teams in the top-10 — No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Villanova, No. 6 Purdue and No. 7 Duke.

Michigan, the top-ranked team on tonight’s slate at No. 4, is set to host the 2-0 Seton Hall at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor tonight. Notably, the Wolverines enter this matchup with the smallest projected spread (8.5 points) among all top-10 teams in the AP poll to date, with one of the lower over/unders on the primetime schedule at 138.5 points.

Check out the opening odds for the full slate of NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, November 16th from DraftKings Sportsbook.

College basketball opening odds, November 16th

Team Spread Moneyline Total
Team Spread Moneyline Total
UMass Lowell +17-105 O 135-110 +900
Oklahoma State -17-115 U 135-110 -1600
Miami FL -7.5-105 O 144.5-120 -305
Florida Atlantic +7.5-115 U 144.5+100 +240
IUPUI +1.5-110 O 130-110 +105
A&M-Corpus Christi -1.5-110 U 130-110 -125
USC -12.5-110 O 142.5-120 -800
FGCU +12.5-110 U 142.5+100 +550
Howard +29-110 O 142.5-110 +1600
Villanova -29-110 U 142.5-110 -3800
Tennessee Tech +13-110 O 137+100 +575
Chattanooga -13-110 U 137-120 -850
Creighton +3-110 O 145.5-120 +140
Nebraska -3-110 U 145.5+100 -160
Georgia State +7.5-115 O 149-110 +235
Richmond -7.5-105 U 149-110 -300
UNCW +7-110 O 137-120 +240
Pittsburgh -7-110 U 137+100 -305
Jacksonville State -4.5-110 O 131.5-120 -190
Troy +4.5-110 U 131.5+100 +160
Yale -3.5-110 O 137-110 -155
Siena +3.5-110 U 137-110 +135
Hofstra +6.5-105 O 146+100 +230
Iona -6.5-115 U 146-120 -290
Wright State +16.5-110 O 152.5+100 +800
Purdue -16.5-110 U 152.5-120 -1375
Austin Peay +7.5-110 O 149-110 +245
Purdue Fort Wayne -7.5-110 U 149-110 -310
James Madison +3-115 O 159+100 +125
Eastern Kentucky -3-105 U 159-120 -145
Alabama A&M +23-110 O 131-110 +1000
Cincinnati -23-110 U 131-110 -2000
Gardner-Webb +19-105 O 142-115 +950
Duke -19-115 U 142-105 -1750
South Carolina State +21.5+100 O 145-120 +1200
Georgia -21.5-120 U 145+100 -2500
Mount Saint Marys +26.5-115 O 136+100 +1300
Kentucky -26.5-105 U 136-120 -3000
Winthrop -5.5-110 O 140-105 -240
Middle Tennessee +5.5-110 U 140-115 +195
William & Mary +5-120 O 139-110 +160
Norfolk State -5+100 U 139-110 -190
Boston University +4.5-115 O 132-115 +155
Northeastern -4.5-105 U 132-105 -180
Lafayette +9-115 O 151.5-110 +340
Pennsylvania -9-105 U 151.5-110 -450
Hampton +8.5-110 O 139-120 +310
Towson -8.5-110 U 139+100 -410
Jacksonville +18-115 O 136.5-110 +900
UCF -18-105 U 136.5-110 -1600
Colgate -11-120 O 148.5-115 -525
Cornell +11+100 U 148.5-105 +385
South Alabama +21.5-115 O 150+100 +950
Alabama -21.5-105 U 150-120 -1750
Chicago State +33-110 O 141.5-115 +1700
Loyola Chicago -33-110 U 141.5-105 -4000
Murray State -5.5-110 O 138-110 -235
Illinois State +5.5-110 U 138-110 +190
Saint Louis +10.5-105 O 143+100 +435
Memphis -10.5-115 U 143-120 -600
Virginia +5.5-105 O 120+100 +220
Houston -5.5-115 U 120-120 -275
Tarleton State +14-110 O 127-120 +650
Wichita State -14-110 U 127+100 -1000
Abilene Christian -1.5-110 O 135-110 -130
UT Arlington +1.5-110 U 135-110 +110
Southern University +12.5-110 O 143.5-105 +525
Rice -12.5-110 U 143.5-115 -760
Alabama State +19-110 O 143-110 +900
Iowa State -19-110 U 143-110 -1600
Central Connecticut State +27-105 O 141.5-115 +1500
North Carolina State -27-115 U 141.5-105 -3500
New Orleans +20.5+100 O 143.5-120 +1000
Northwestern -20.5-120 U 143.5+100 -2000
High Point +20.5-110 O 140.5-110 +1000
Notre Dame -20.5-110 U 140.5-110 -2000
North Carolina -12.5-105 O 163-105 -720
Charleston +12.5-115 U 163-115 +500
Denver +9-105 O 139.5-110 +375
UTSA -9-115 U 139.5-110 -510
American +12.5-105 O 140.5-105 +600
Georgetown -12.5-115 U 140.5-115 -900
Nevada -2-110 O 152+100 -125
Santa Clara +2-110 U 152-120 +105
North Dakota State +17-105 O 140-115 +850
Arizona -17-115 U 140-105 -1500
North Carolina Central +29.5-115 O 150-115 +1400
Iowa -29.5-105 U 150-105 -3300
BYU +4-105 O 141.5-110 +165
Oregon -4-115 U 141.5-110 -195
Jackson State +8-110 O 138.5-110 +245
California Baptist -8-110 U 138.5-110 -310
George Washington +3-105 O 145.5-105 +130
Cal State Fullerton -3-115 U 145.5-115 -150

