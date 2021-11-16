Opening odds for 2021 RSM Classic

The PGA Tour is headed down south this week to St. Simons Island in Georgia where the 2021 RSM Classic tees off on Thursday, November 18th. The tournament is set at the Sea Island Golf Club as the final PGA Tour event before the winter break.
Robert Streb was last year’s winner and he’ll look to defend his title this week which would make for his third win of the RSM Classic. He’s the only golfer in the 11-year history of the tournament (previously called McGladrey Classic) with multiple wins.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win the 2021 RSM Classic with odds at +1000. He’s closely followed by Webb Simpson (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400) and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) as the only golfers with odds better than +2000 to win.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2021 RSM Classic available on DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.
2021 RSM Classic, opening odds
|Column 1
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Column 1
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1000
|+260
|+130
|Webb Simpson
|+1200
|+330
|+180
|Cameron Smith
|+1400
|+350
|+190
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+1600
|+350
|+190
|Corey Conners
|+2200
|+450
|+250
|Russell Henley
|+2500
|+450
|+250
|Harris English
|+2500
|+500
|+300
|Talor Gooch
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Adam Scott
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Joaquin Niemann
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Kevin Kisner
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Alexander Noren
|+3500
|+700
|+350
|Chris Kirk
|+4500
|+800
|+400
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+5000
|+900
|+450
|Charles Howell III
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Seamus Power
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Brendon Todd
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Mito Pereira
|+6000
|+1200
|+500
|Joel Dahmen
|+6500
|+1300
|+550
|Max Homa
|+6500
|+1300
|+550
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+6500
|+1300
|+550
|Danny Lee
|+6500
|+1300
|+550
|Matt Kuchar
|+6500
|+1300
|+550
|Robert Streb
|+7000
|+1300
|+550
|Taylor Moore
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Branden Grace
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Brian Harman
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Kevin Streelman
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Patrick Rodgers
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Jason Day
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Matt Wallace
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Greyson Sigg
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Troy Merritt
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Scott Piercy
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Adam Long
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Alex Smalley
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Luke List
|+9000
|+1400
|+700
|Matthias Schwab
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Lanto Griffin
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Sebastian Munoz
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Hayden Buckley
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Emiliano Grillo
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|+1600
|+800
|Henrik Norlander
|+11000
|+1800
|+800
|Brian Stuard
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Brendan Steele
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Matt Jones
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Lucas Glover
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Kyle Stanley
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Keith Mitchell
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Andrew Landry
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Cameron Davis
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Patton Kizzire
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Zach Johnson
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Denny McCarthy
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Tom Hoge
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Doug Ghim
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Tyler Duncan
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Chez Reavie
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Adam Schenk
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Stewart Cink
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Chad Ramey
|+13000
|+2000
|+1000
|Hudson Swafford
|+14000
|+2200
|+1100
|Camilo Villegas
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Michael Thompson
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Hank Lebioda
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Chesson Hadley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Cameron Young
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Austin Cook
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Taylor Pendrith
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Matthew NeSmith
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Wyndham Clark
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Stephan Jaeger
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Davis Riley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Nick Hardy
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Vincent Whaley
|+15000
|+2200
|+1200
|Peter Uihlein
|+18000
|+2500
|+1400
|Jim Herman
|+18000
|+2500
|+1400
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+18000
|+2500
|+1400
|Sahith Theegala
|+18000
|+2500
|+1400
|John Huh
|+18000
|+2500
|+1400
|Kramer Hickok
|+18000
|+2500
|+1400
|Vaughn Taylor
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Roger Sloan
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Davis Thompson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Seth Reeves
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Graeme McDowell
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Sepp Straka
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Lee Hodges
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|Kevin Tway
|+20000
|+3500
|+1600
|David Lipsky
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Kelly Kraft
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Andrew Novak
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Justin Lower
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Anirban Lahiri
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Sam Ryder
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Curtis Thompson
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Bronson Burgoon
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ben Kohles
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brandt Snedeker
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|J.T. Poston
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Dylan Wu
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brian Gay
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Richy Werenski
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Sunghoon Kang
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brandon Hagy
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Nick Watney
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jimmy Walker
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Dawie Van Der Walt
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Luke Donald
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Peter Malnati
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Paul Barjon
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Martin Trainer
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|William McGirt
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Bill Haas
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Scott Gutschewski
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Chris Stroud
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|+4500
|+2000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|David Skinns
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Trey Mullinax
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Joshua Creel
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Callum Tarren
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brandon Wu
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|David Hearn
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Tyler McCumber
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Ben Crane
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brett Drewitt
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Austin Smotherman
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Jonas Blixt
|+50000
|+10000
|+3000
|Jared Wolfe
|+50000
|+10000
|+3000
|Davis Love III
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
|J.P Griffin
|+100000
|+15000
|+5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.