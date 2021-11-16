 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2021 RSM Classic

The field is set for the 2021 RSM Classic, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA Tour.

By kate.magdziuk
Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on November 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is headed down south this week to St. Simons Island in Georgia where the 2021 RSM Classic tees off on Thursday, November 18th. The tournament is set at the Sea Island Golf Club as the final PGA Tour event before the winter break.

Robert Streb was last year’s winner and he’ll look to defend his title this week which would make for his third win of the RSM Classic. He’s the only golfer in the 11-year history of the tournament (previously called McGladrey Classic) with multiple wins.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win the 2021 RSM Classic with odds at +1000. He’s closely followed by Webb Simpson (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400) and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) as the only golfers with odds better than +2000 to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2021 RSM Classic available on DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.

2021 RSM Classic, opening odds

Column 1 Winner Top 5 Top 10
Column 1 Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +1000 +260 +130
Webb Simpson +1200 +330 +180
Cameron Smith +1400 +350 +190
Louis Oosthuizen +1600 +350 +190
Corey Conners +2200 +450 +250
Russell Henley +2500 +450 +250
Harris English +2500 +500 +300
Talor Gooch +3500 +700 +350
Adam Scott +3500 +700 +350
Joaquin Niemann +3500 +700 +350
Kevin Kisner +3500 +700 +350
Alexander Noren +3500 +700 +350
Chris Kirk +4500 +800 +400
Justin Rose +5000 +900 +450
Mackenzie Hughes +5000 +900 +450
Charles Howell III +6000 +1200 +500
Seamus Power +6000 +1200 +500
Keegan Bradley +6000 +1200 +500
Brendon Todd +6000 +1200 +500
Mito Pereira +6000 +1200 +500
Joel Dahmen +6500 +1300 +550
Max Homa +6500 +1300 +550
Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1300 +550
Danny Lee +6500 +1300 +550
Matt Kuchar +6500 +1300 +550
Robert Streb +7000 +1300 +550
Taylor Moore +8000 +1400 +600
Branden Grace +8000 +1400 +600
Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +600
Kevin Streelman +8000 +1400 +600
Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1400 +600
Jason Day +8000 +1400 +600
Matt Wallace +8000 +1400 +600
Greyson Sigg +8000 +1400 +600
Troy Merritt +8000 +1400 +600
Scott Piercy +9000 +1400 +700
Adam Long +9000 +1400 +700
Aaron Rai +9000 +1400 +700
Alex Smalley +9000 +1400 +700
Luke List +9000 +1400 +700
Matthias Schwab +10000 +1600 +800
Lanto Griffin +10000 +1600 +800
Sebastian Munoz +10000 +1600 +800
Hayden Buckley +10000 +1600 +800
Emiliano Grillo +10000 +1600 +800
Adam Hadwin +10000 +1600 +800
Henrik Norlander +11000 +1800 +800
Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +1000
Brendan Steele +13000 +2000 +1000
Matt Jones +13000 +2000 +1000
Lucas Glover +13000 +2000 +1000
Kyle Stanley +13000 +2000 +1000
Keith Mitchell +13000 +2000 +1000
Andrew Landry +13000 +2000 +1000
J.J. Spaun +13000 +2000 +1000
Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +1000
Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +1000
Patton Kizzire +13000 +2000 +1000
Zach Johnson +13000 +2000 +1000
Denny McCarthy +13000 +2000 +1000
Tom Hoge +13000 +2000 +1000
Doug Ghim +13000 +2000 +1000
Tyler Duncan +13000 +2000 +1000
Harry Higgs +13000 +2000 +1000
Chez Reavie +13000 +2000 +1000
Adam Schenk +13000 +2000 +1000
Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +1000
Chad Ramey +13000 +2000 +1000
Hudson Swafford +14000 +2200 +1100
Camilo Villegas +15000 +2200 +1200
Michael Thompson +15000 +2200 +1200
Hank Lebioda +15000 +2200 +1200
Chesson Hadley +15000 +2200 +1200
Cameron Young +15000 +2200 +1200
Russell Knox +15000 +2200 +1200
Austin Cook +15000 +2200 +1200
Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2200 +1200
Taylor Pendrith +15000 +2200 +1200
Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2200 +1200
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2200 +1200
Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2200 +1200
Scott Stallings +15000 +2200 +1200
Davis Riley +15000 +2200 +1200
Nick Hardy +15000 +2200 +1200
Vincent Whaley +15000 +2200 +1200
Peter Uihlein +18000 +2500 +1400
Jim Herman +18000 +2500 +1400
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +18000 +2500 +1400
Sahith Theegala +18000 +2500 +1400
John Huh +18000 +2500 +1400
Kramer Hickok +18000 +2500 +1400
Vaughn Taylor +20000 +3500 +1600
Roger Sloan +20000 +3500 +1600
Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1600
Davis Thompson +20000 +3500 +1600
Seth Reeves +20000 +3500 +1600
Graeme McDowell +20000 +3500 +1600
Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1600
Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1600
Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1600
Kevin Tway +20000 +3500 +1600
David Lipsky +25000 +4500 +1800
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4500 +1800
Kelly Kraft +25000 +4500 +1800
Andrew Novak +25000 +4500 +1800
Justin Lower +25000 +4500 +1800
Anirban Lahiri +25000 +4500 +1800
Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1800
Curtis Thompson +25000 +4500 +1800
Bronson Burgoon +25000 +4500 +1800
Max McGreevy +25000 +4500 +1800
Ben Kohles +25000 +4500 +1800
Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4500 +1800
J.T. Poston +25000 +4500 +1800
Dylan Wu +25000 +4500 +1800
Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +1800
Brian Gay +30000 +5500 +2000
Richy Werenski +30000 +5500 +2000
Sunghoon Kang +30000 +5500 +2000
Brandon Hagy +30000 +5500 +2000
Nick Watney +30000 +5500 +2000
Jimmy Walker +30000 +5500 +2000
Dawie Van Der Walt +30000 +5500 +2000
Luke Donald +30000 +5500 +2000
Peter Malnati +30000 +5500 +2000
Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2000
Paul Barjon +30000 +5500 +2000
Martin Trainer +30000 +5500 +2000
William McGirt +30000 +5500 +2000
Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2000
Bill Haas +30000 +5500 +2000
Scott Gutschewski +30000 +5500 +2000
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5500 +2000
Chris Stroud +30000 +5500 +2000
Adam Svensson +30000 +4500 +2000
Kyle Westmoreland +30000 +5500 +2000
David Skinns +30000 +5500 +2000
Trey Mullinax +30000 +5500 +2000
Joshua Creel +30000 +5500 +2000
Callum Tarren +30000 +5500 +2000
Brandon Wu +30000 +5500 +2000
David Hearn +40000 +7000 +2500
Tyler McCumber +40000 +7000 +2500
Ben Crane +40000 +7000 +2500
Brett Drewitt +40000 +7000 +2500
Michael Gligic +40000 +7000 +2500
Austin Smotherman +40000 +7000 +2500
Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +3000
Jared Wolfe +50000 +10000 +3000
Davis Love III +100000 +15000 +5000
J.P Griffin +100000 +15000 +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation