Opening odds for 2021 RSM Classic

The PGA Tour is headed down south this week to St. Simons Island in Georgia where the 2021 RSM Classic tees off on Thursday, November 18th. The tournament is set at the Sea Island Golf Club as the final PGA Tour event before the winter break.

Robert Streb was last year’s winner and he’ll look to defend his title this week which would make for his third win of the RSM Classic. He’s the only golfer in the 11-year history of the tournament (previously called McGladrey Classic) with multiple wins.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win the 2021 RSM Classic with odds at +1000. He’s closely followed by Webb Simpson (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400) and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600) as the only golfers with odds better than +2000 to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2021 RSM Classic available on DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Thursday morning.

2021 RSM Classic, opening odds Column 1 Winner Top 5 Top 10 Column 1 Winner Top 5 Top 10 Scottie Scheffler +1000 +260 +130 Webb Simpson +1200 +330 +180 Cameron Smith +1400 +350 +190 Louis Oosthuizen +1600 +350 +190 Corey Conners +2200 +450 +250 Russell Henley +2500 +450 +250 Harris English +2500 +500 +300 Talor Gooch +3500 +700 +350 Adam Scott +3500 +700 +350 Joaquin Niemann +3500 +700 +350 Kevin Kisner +3500 +700 +350 Alexander Noren +3500 +700 +350 Chris Kirk +4500 +800 +400 Justin Rose +5000 +900 +450 Mackenzie Hughes +5000 +900 +450 Charles Howell III +6000 +1200 +500 Seamus Power +6000 +1200 +500 Keegan Bradley +6000 +1200 +500 Brendon Todd +6000 +1200 +500 Mito Pereira +6000 +1200 +500 Joel Dahmen +6500 +1300 +550 Max Homa +6500 +1300 +550 Jhonattan Vegas +6500 +1300 +550 Danny Lee +6500 +1300 +550 Matt Kuchar +6500 +1300 +550 Robert Streb +7000 +1300 +550 Taylor Moore +8000 +1400 +600 Branden Grace +8000 +1400 +600 Brian Harman +8000 +1400 +600 Kevin Streelman +8000 +1400 +600 Patrick Rodgers +8000 +1400 +600 Jason Day +8000 +1400 +600 Matt Wallace +8000 +1400 +600 Greyson Sigg +8000 +1400 +600 Troy Merritt +8000 +1400 +600 Scott Piercy +9000 +1400 +700 Adam Long +9000 +1400 +700 Aaron Rai +9000 +1400 +700 Alex Smalley +9000 +1400 +700 Luke List +9000 +1400 +700 Matthias Schwab +10000 +1600 +800 Lanto Griffin +10000 +1600 +800 Sebastian Munoz +10000 +1600 +800 Hayden Buckley +10000 +1600 +800 Emiliano Grillo +10000 +1600 +800 Adam Hadwin +10000 +1600 +800 Henrik Norlander +11000 +1800 +800 Brian Stuard +13000 +2000 +1000 Brendan Steele +13000 +2000 +1000 Matt Jones +13000 +2000 +1000 Lucas Glover +13000 +2000 +1000 Kyle Stanley +13000 +2000 +1000 Keith Mitchell +13000 +2000 +1000 Andrew Landry +13000 +2000 +1000 J.J. Spaun +13000 +2000 +1000 Cameron Davis +13000 +2000 +1000 Dylan Frittelli +13000 +2000 +1000 Patton Kizzire +13000 +2000 +1000 Zach Johnson +13000 +2000 +1000 Denny McCarthy +13000 +2000 +1000 Tom Hoge +13000 +2000 +1000 Doug Ghim +13000 +2000 +1000 Tyler Duncan +13000 +2000 +1000 Harry Higgs +13000 +2000 +1000 Chez Reavie +13000 +2000 +1000 Adam Schenk +13000 +2000 +1000 Stewart Cink +13000 +2000 +1000 Chad Ramey +13000 +2000 +1000 Hudson Swafford +14000 +2200 +1100 Camilo Villegas +15000 +2200 +1200 Michael Thompson +15000 +2200 +1200 Hank Lebioda +15000 +2200 +1200 Chesson Hadley +15000 +2200 +1200 Cameron Young +15000 +2200 +1200 Russell Knox +15000 +2200 +1200 Austin Cook +15000 +2200 +1200 Rory Sabbatini +15000 +2200 +1200 Taylor Pendrith +15000 +2200 +1200 Matthew NeSmith +15000 +2200 +1200 Wyndham Clark +15000 +2200 +1200 Stephan Jaeger +15000 +2200 +1200 Scott Stallings +15000 +2200 +1200 Davis Riley +15000 +2200 +1200 Nick Hardy +15000 +2200 +1200 Vincent Whaley +15000 +2200 +1200 Peter Uihlein +18000 +2500 +1400 Jim Herman +18000 +2500 +1400 Kiradech Aphibarnrat +18000 +2500 +1400 Sahith Theegala +18000 +2500 +1400 John Huh +18000 +2500 +1400 Kramer Hickok +18000 +2500 +1400 Vaughn Taylor +20000 +3500 +1600 Roger Sloan +20000 +3500 +1600 Andrew Putnam +20000 +3500 +1600 Davis Thompson +20000 +3500 +1600 Seth Reeves +20000 +3500 +1600 Graeme McDowell +20000 +3500 +1600 Sepp Straka +20000 +3500 +1600 Lee Hodges +20000 +3500 +1600 Brice Garnett +20000 +3500 +1600 Kevin Tway +20000 +3500 +1600 David Lipsky +25000 +4500 +1800 Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4500 +1800 Kelly Kraft +25000 +4500 +1800 Andrew Novak +25000 +4500 +1800 Justin Lower +25000 +4500 +1800 Anirban Lahiri +25000 +4500 +1800 Sam Ryder +25000 +4500 +1800 Curtis Thompson +25000 +4500 +1800 Bronson Burgoon +25000 +4500 +1800 Max McGreevy +25000 +4500 +1800 Ben Kohles +25000 +4500 +1800 Brandt Snedeker +25000 +4500 +1800 J.T. Poston +25000 +4500 +1800 Dylan Wu +25000 +4500 +1800 Nate Lashley +25000 +4500 +1800 Brian Gay +30000 +5500 +2000 Richy Werenski +30000 +5500 +2000 Sunghoon Kang +30000 +5500 +2000 Brandon Hagy +30000 +5500 +2000 Nick Watney +30000 +5500 +2000 Jimmy Walker +30000 +5500 +2000 Dawie Van Der Walt +30000 +5500 +2000 Luke Donald +30000 +5500 +2000 Peter Malnati +30000 +5500 +2000 Doc Redman +30000 +5500 +2000 Paul Barjon +30000 +5500 +2000 Martin Trainer +30000 +5500 +2000 William McGirt +30000 +5500 +2000 Joseph Bramlett +30000 +5500 +2000 Bill Haas +30000 +5500 +2000 Scott Gutschewski +30000 +5500 +2000 Jonathan Byrd +30000 +5500 +2000 Chris Stroud +30000 +5500 +2000 Adam Svensson +30000 +4500 +2000 Kyle Westmoreland +30000 +5500 +2000 David Skinns +30000 +5500 +2000 Trey Mullinax +30000 +5500 +2000 Joshua Creel +30000 +5500 +2000 Callum Tarren +30000 +5500 +2000 Brandon Wu +30000 +5500 +2000 David Hearn +40000 +7000 +2500 Tyler McCumber +40000 +7000 +2500 Ben Crane +40000 +7000 +2500 Brett Drewitt +40000 +7000 +2500 Michael Gligic +40000 +7000 +2500 Austin Smotherman +40000 +7000 +2500 Jonas Blixt +50000 +10000 +3000 Jared Wolfe +50000 +10000 +3000 Davis Love III +100000 +15000 +5000 J.P Griffin +100000 +15000 +5000

