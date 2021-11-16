Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 RSM Classic

Two courses will host the first two rounds of the 2021 RSM Classic in one of America’s most secluded beach locales, Sea Island, Georgia.

A year ago, Robert Streb won the tournament at -19 in a two-hole playoff with runner up, Kevin Kisner. This year, Scottie Scheffler (+1000) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Webb Simpson (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400), and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600). The defending champ Streb is +7000 and the runner-up, Kisner, is at +3500 to win.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the RSM Classic on Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, you can watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the RSM Classic on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the trio of Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Louis Oosthuizen, with Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann in the morning groups. Harris English, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb will be with Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, and Jason Day for the afternoon groups on Thursday.