 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2021 RSM Classic

The 2021 RSM Classic tees off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at the Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler prepares to play his shot during the final round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course on November 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two courses will host the first two rounds of the 2021 RSM Classic in one of America’s most secluded beach locales, Sea Island, Georgia.

A year ago, Robert Streb won the tournament at -19 in a two-hole playoff with runner up, Kevin Kisner. This year, Scottie Scheffler (+1000) enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and he’s followed by Webb Simpson (+1200), Cameron Smith (+1400), and Louis Oosthuizen (+1600). The defending champ Streb is +7000 and the runner-up, Kisner, is at +3500 to win.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the RSM Classic on Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, you can watch featured groups on PGA Tour Live on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the RSM Classic on Thursday. The featured groups on Thursday are the trio of Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler, and Louis Oosthuizen, with Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann in the morning groups. Harris English, Kevin Kisner, and Robert Streb will be with Webb Simpson, Justin Rose, and Jason Day for the afternoon groups on Thursday.

2021 RSM Classic, Round 1 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Seaside Course Seaside Course
9:30 AM Tee #1 Chris Kirk Kiradech Aphibarnrat Doug Ghim
9:30 AM Tee #10 Peter Malnati John Huh Brandon Hagy
9:40 AM Tee #1 Chesson Hadley Jonathan Byrd Henrik Norlander
9:40 AM Tee #10 Alex Noren Bronson Burgoon Wyndham Clark
9:50 AM Tee #1 Max Homa Louis Oosthuizen Scottie Scheffler
9:50 AM Tee #10 Brendon Todd J.T. Poston Jimmy Walker
10:00 AM Tee #1 Cameron Smith Adam Scott Joaquin Niemann
10:00 AM Tee #10 Michael Thompson Martin Trainer Brian Harman
10:10 AM Tee #1 Sebastián Muñoz Corey Conners William McGirt
10:10 AM Tee #10 Russell Knox Harry Higgs Sepp Straka
10:20 AM Tee #1 Davis Riley Matthias Schwab Austin Smotherman
10:20 AM Tee #10 Trey Mullinax Greyson Sigg Nick Hardy
10:30 AM Tee #1 Hayden Buckley David Skinns Kevin Yu
10:30 AM Tee #10 Michael Gligic Alex Smalley Callum Tarren
10:40 AM Tee #1 Austin Cook Patrick Rodgers Sam Ryder
10:40 AM Tee #10 Andrew Putnam Brendan Steele Matthew NeSmith
10:50 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Denny McCarthy Matt Wallace
10:50 AM Tee #10 Emiliano Grillo J.J. Spaun Kelly Kraft
11:00 AM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Matt Kuchar Zach Johnson
11:00 AM Tee #10 Matt Jones Jim Herman Keegan Bradley
11:10 AM Tee #1 Lanto Griffin Nate Lashley Graeme McDowell
11:10 AM Tee #10 Seamus Power Brian Gay Dylan Frittelli
11:20 AM Tee #1 Roger Sloan Hank Lebioda Stephan Jaeger
11:20 AM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman Scott Gutschewski Joseph Bramlett
11:30 AM Tee #1 Cameron Young Jared Wolfe Kyle Westmoreland
11:30 AM Tee #10 Mito Pereira David Lipsky Mickey DeMorat
Plantation Course Plantation Course
9:30 AM Tee #1 Chris Stroud Russell Henley Vaughn Taylor
9:30 AM Tee #10 Scott Piercy Luke List Anirban Lahiri
9:40 AM Tee #1 Danny Lee Nick Watney David Hearn
9:40 AM Tee #10 Jhonattan Vegas Mackenzie Hughes Kramer Hickok
9:50 AM Tee #1 Stewart Cink Charles Howell III Luke Donald
9:50 AM Tee #10 Hudson Swafford Sung Kang Patton Kizzire
10:00 AM Tee #1 Cam Davis Branden Grace Kevin Tway
10:00 AM Tee #10 Tyler Duncan Keith Mitchell Davis Love III
10:10 AM Tee #1 Adam Hadwin Brian Stuard D.J. Trahan
10:10 AM Tee #10 Ben Crane Brandon Wu Justin Lower
10:20 AM Tee #1 Sahith Theegala Dylan Wu Joshua Creel
10:20 AM Tee #10 Adam Svensson Paul Barjon Davis Thompson
10:30 AM Tee #1 Taylor Pendrith Ben Kohles Brett Drewitt
10:30 AM Tee #10 Seth Reeves Kurt Kitayama Ludvig Aberg
10:40 AM Tee #1 Camilo Villegas Rory Sabbatini Doc Redman
10:40 AM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Kyle Stanley Jonas Blixt
10:50 AM Tee #1 Bill Haas Scott Stallings Peter Uihlein
10:50 AM Tee #10 Tom Hoge Talor Gooch Tyler McCumber
11:00 AM Tee #1 Lucas Glover Andrew Landry Chez Reavie
11:00 AM Tee #10 Kevin Kisner Harris English Robert Streb
11:10 AM Tee #1 Richy Werenski Adam Long Brandt Snedeker
11:10 AM Tee #10 Webb Simpson Justin Rose Jason Day
11:20 AM Tee #1 Vince Whaley Aaron Rai Chad Ramey
11:20 AM Tee #10 Dawie van der Walt Max McGreevy Carl Yuan
11:30 AM Tee #1 Taylor Moore Andrew Novak J.P. Griffin
11:30 AM Tee #10 Lee Hodges Curtis Thompson Kyle Wilshire

More From DraftKings Nation