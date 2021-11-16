2021 NFL power rankings heading into Week 11

The NFL wrapped up Week 11 with a rather surprising Monday Night Football result. The 3-5 49ers crushed the 7-2 Rams and the NFC West race remains open. Arizona could have picked up some ground on LA, but instead remains a game up heading into Week 11.

Now that we’re through Monday and Week 10 is a wrap, it’s time for another set of power rankings. Below we’ve ranked the teams based on spread differential. We took the pre-game point spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and added in the point differential from the game. For example, the Panthers closed as 9-point underdogs against the Cardinals and won the game by 24 points. For the Panthers spread differential, we added 24 to +9.0. For the Cardinals spread differential, we added -24 to -9.0.

This list has changed plenty, and this week we have a new team on top. The Cardinals and Bills were No. 1 and No. 2 the past four weeks, but this week have two new teams up top. The Patriots and Cowboys won their respective games in dominant fashion and that has shot them to the top. The Patriots are probably not the best team in the NFL, but they’re rolling along right now. Make what we will of the Browns, but the Patriots are impressing right now.

And the Cowboys got back on track themselves. After an ugly loss to the Broncos, Dallas bounced back to thrash the Falcons. With Arizona and LA struggling in Week 10, there’s an argument to be made Dallas is the best team in the NFC. Green Bay is in the mix as well, but plenty will argue both ways.

NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 11

2021 NFL power rankings, Week 11 Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW Rk Team Record Spread differential Point differential LW 1 New England Patriots 6-4 +79.5 +98 4 2 Dallas Cowboys 7-2 +68.5 +89 5 3 Buffalo Bills 6-4 +66.0 +145 3 4 Arizona Cardinals 8-2 +56.5 +98 1 5 Philadelphia Eagles 4-6 +53.5 +26 6 6 Tennessee Titans 8-2 +52.0 +46 2 7 New Orleans Saints 5-4 +34.0 +44 7 8 Indianapolis Colts 5-5 +28.0 +38 8 9 Cincinnati Bengals 5-4 +25.5 +33 9 10 Carolina Panthers 5-5 +19.5 +12 22 11 Green Bay Packers 8-2 +17.0 +36 19 12 Minnesota Vikings 4-5 +11.0 +10 17 13 Denver Broncos 5-5 +5.0 +17 10 14 New York Giants 3-6 +4.0 -37 14 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-3 -4.0 +67 11 16 Seattle Seahawks 3-6 -10.0 -5 12 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 5-3-1 -14.5 -8 21 18 Los Angeles Chargers 5-4 -15.0 -9 20 19 San Francisco 49ers 4-5 -15.5 +4 27 20 Las Vegas Raiders 20 -17.0 5-4 13 21 Baltimore Ravens 6-3 -21.5 +14 18 22 Los Angeles Rams 7-3 -23.5 +44 15 23 Houston Texans 1-8 -27.0 -130 23 24 Chicago Bears 3-6 -30.0 -74 24 25 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-7 -30.0 -83 26 26 Washington 3-6 -30.0 -61 29 27 Kansas City Chiefs 21 -34.5 6-4 30 28 Cleveland Browns 5-5 -35.0 -10 16 29 Detroit Lions 0-8-1 -40.0 -110 28 30 Miami Dolphins 3-7 -41.5 -75 31 31 Atlanta Falcons 4-6 -65.0 -85 25 32 New York Jets 2-7 -86.0 -135 32

