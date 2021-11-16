CFP show: How to watch third College Football Playoff rankings show on Tuesday, November 16th

College football’s rankings will change once again as the third set set of official rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee will be issued tonight. Week 3 of the committee issuing a Top 25 returns on Tuesday, November 16th at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

It’s likely the top four spots will remain the same, with Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio State all remaining in the 1-4 spots. But will the committee flip No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Michigan State after both won this weekend, but Michigan State appears to be the more impressive team? And how far will No. 8 Oklahoma fall after their two-score loss at No. 13 Baylor?

The selection committee has been lucky during the College Football Playoff era because everything tends to plays itself out before Championship Weekend. But the initial rankings having undefeated Cincinnati at No. 6 was certainly controversial, and now at No. 5 they might struggle to move up with a weak schedule to finish.

The CFP rankings will be revealed on the following dates and times from Tuesday, November 16th through Selection Sunday on Sunday, December 5th. All times are ET.