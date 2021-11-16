Virginia Tech, Justin Fuente ‘mutually agree to part ways,’ J.C. Price to serve as interim head coach

Virginia Tech is not waiting for the offseason to make a change at head coach. Athletic director Whit Babcock announced on Tuesday that the university and head coach Justin Fuente “have mutually agreed to part ways.” J.C. Price has been installed as interim head coach for the rest of the 2021 season.

Fuente was in his sixth season as Hokies head coach after replacing long-time coach Frank Beamer. He compiled a 43-31 record in six seasons at the university.

Virginia Tech went 10-4 in Fuente’s first season, winning the 2016 Belk Bowl to close out the season. His teams would earn three more successive bowl bids, but lose all three games in season that ranged from good to mediocre. Since the 10-4 season in 2016, Virginia Tech has finished with records of 9-4, 6-7, 8-5, and 5-6. They are currently 5-5 and coming off a 48-17 win over Duke. They will close out the season with games at Miami and Virginia.

Price is in his first season as the team’s co-defensive line coach. Prior to that, he spent nine years as a defensive coach at Marshall.