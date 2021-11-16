Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore press conference video

The boxing world’s continued move into the celebrity space continues in December when former NBA player Deron Williams faces off against possibly retired NFL running back Frank Gore. The two athletes will face off on December 18 in Tampa, Florida on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight card.

A week ago, Showtime announced plans for Williams and Gore to meet in the boxing ring. Williams is co-owner of an MMA gym in Dallas while Gore has worked boxing drills into his workouts for much of the past decade. They both have history with combat sports but this will be the fight debut for both.

On Tuesday, November 16, Williams and Gore will meet for a press conference in New York City. The press conference is scheduled for noon ET and you can watch it in the stream above, courtesy of Showtime. The remaining press conference schedule is still to be determined.