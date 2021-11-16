What time is CFP rankings show on Tuesday, November 16?

The college football season is coming down the home stretch and on Tuesday, November 16th, we’ll get the third set of rankings for the 2021-22 College Football Playoff. The rankings will be released on ESPN and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

We are at the halfway point of the rankings release schedule. The committee will release rankings on November 23, November 30, and then the final official rankings on December 5. The four teams selected to participate in the semifinals will play on Friday, December 31 in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The national championship game will take place on Monday, January 10, in Indianapolis.

Georgia was the No. 1 team in last week’s rankings and that won’t change this week. Similarly, Alabama will remain No. 2. Oregon and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and No. 4 last week, respectively. It’s possible Ohio State leaps Oregon, but those two will remain among the top four. Cincinnati will likely remain fifth this week.