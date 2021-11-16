Jared Goff uncertain to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury in last week’s tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers and might not be available to play on Sunday.

The Lions coaching staff wants to see how well Goff can throw the ball by Wednesday’s practice before making a decision on his status, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. If the veteran quarterback cannot play, he could miss one or two games, which opens up the door for backup David Blough to start.

Fantasy football implications

Goff is coming off a rough performance against the Steelers, where he completed 14-of-25 passes for 114 yards and scored a season-low 4.56 fantasy points. This season, the former first overall pick is completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,109 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions.

If Goff cannot go, then the next best option is Blough, who has only made five career starts. We could see the Lions employ an offensive gameplan that they did last week, which was running the ball with D’Andre Swift, Jermar Jefferson, and Godwin Igwebuike.