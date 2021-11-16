Report: Evan Mobley to miss 2-to-4 weeks with right elbow sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss 2-to-4 weeks with a right elbow sprain, per Shams Charania.

Mobley has started off this season as one of the best rookies in this year’s class. The former USC standout is almost averaging a double-double this season consisting of 14.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Mobley has the second-best odds to win the Rookie of the Year at +275. Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes has the best odds to win the award +225.

With Mobley out for a significant amount of time, it will allow Barnes to continue making his push for the award, while also letting rookies such as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Chris Duarte, and Josh Giddey back into the fray. Cunningham has put together a nice stretch of games, averaging 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds per game in his last five games.

As for the Cavaliers front court, the team could get Kevin Love back from Covid protocols on Wednesday vs. the Brooklyn Nets. Lauri Markkanen remains out in protocols, but could be returning this week. Jarrett Allen is sidelined for Wednesday due to an illness, so the Cavs’ depth at forward is pretty weak. Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade and Cedi Osman are the other wing players who should fill in at forward with Mobley and Allen out, at least until Markkanen is back.