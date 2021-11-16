Ravens release Le’Veon Bell, per report

Veteran running back Le’Veon Bell has been released by the Baltimore Ravens, Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday. The two-time All-Pro back had played just five games with the team in the 2021 NFL season, amassing 31 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns at a career-low 2.7 yards per attempt.

Bell’s release does clear up some confusion surrounding the Ravens backfield, as they’ve rotated through a series of backs following season-ending injuries to JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Recently, this rotation has been led by veteran back Devonta Freeman, who’s started each of the past three games, totaling 35 touches in those three outings. Latavius Murry had been the primary back early on, but an ankle injury has kept him from any game action since Week 6 against the Chargers.

For fantasy football managers, Bell’s release won’t move the needle much for any of the backs there in Baltimore. The team’s leading rusher, by far, is QB Lamar Jackson with 639 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. Outside of Jackson, we’re likely to continue to see a rotation in the backfield between Devonta Freeman, Latavius Murray (when healthy) and perhaps rookie Ty’Son Williams.

To this point in the season, Williams has been the team’s most efficient rusher at 5.5 yards per carry, totaling 97 more rushing yards than Bell on two more carries throughout the 2021 season. In deeper leagues, Williams could be worth a bench stash, especially while the health of Murray remains up in the air.