Mexico and Canada will play World Cup qualifying match in heavy snow

This is certainly not what either team wanted in a pivotal qualification match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v Canada - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Steven Vitoria of Canada gestures during the match between Mexico and Canada as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Azteca Stadium on October 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Mexico and Canada enter a pivotal CONCACAF World Cup qualification match Tuesday sitting at second and third, respectively, in the standings for the final stage. El Tri are coming off a 2-0 loss to the USMNT, and Canada can vault into second place with a victory in this match. Unfortunately for both teams, the weather is not going to be ideal.

The forecast in Edmonton, Alberta have snowfall throughout the afternoon and temperatures dropping into the teens by kickoff. While the snow should be cleared in time for the match, there will be patches of ice that could impact play. Canada’s players are likely far more comfortable with the conditions than Mexico’s group, although neither unit will consider this ideal weather.

Mexico is a moneyline underdog at +195 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, while Canada is a slight favorite at +145. A draw is +205, which could be a great path for bettors given the weather conditions.

