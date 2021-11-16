Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue: Fight time, Australian live stream, full card, betting odds, and more

Boxing fans will get a taste of mid-week action Wednesday, as Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue highlight a jam-packed card at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Don’t let the mid-week festivities diminish the importance of the bout, however. Brian Carlos Casano currently holds the WBO junior middleweight title, as it stands, Tszyu is the mandatory challenger for the belt. Should he lose Wednesday’s fight, he’ll also lose his chances to compete for Casano’s belt.
Tszyu enters this matchup undefeated as the WBO’s No. 1 ranked fighter in his weight class, Inoue comes in ranked No. 6 with a 17-1-1 record. Tszyu, a native Australian, enters this contest with a 79% knockout rate since his 2016 professional debut. Though Tszyu is heavily favored to win at -1200, Inoue comes in with a vengeance after losing on the WBO junior middleweight championship to Jaime Munguia back in 2019.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Wednesday’s bout between Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue.
Start time, how to watch
Date: Wednesday, November 17th
Where: Sydney, Australia
Main card start time: 3:00 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. AEDT locally in Sydney
Ring walks for Tszyu-Inoue are likely around 6 a.m. ET (10 p.m. locally), but that depends on the length of the fights ahead on the card.
Pay-Per-View info for Tszyu vs. Inoue
PPV cost: $59.95
Available for purchase: Main Event via Kayo or Foxtel services, Australia only
TV Channel: Channel 531 on Foxtel, Australia only
Live stream: Kayo App via mobile devices, tablets, PlayStation, Apple TV and more OR using the Foxtel iQ box
Full card info
- Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue, junior middleweights
- Wade Ryan vs. Nath Nwachukwu, junior middleweights
- Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, junior middleweights
- Dennis Hogan vs. Tommy Browne, junior middleweights
- Jackson Murray vs. Shant Nercessian, heavyweights
- Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Jacinta Austin, women’s bantamweights
- Alex Lual vs. Trent Girdham, welterweights
- Benjamin Hussain vs. Darwin Sagurit, junior middleweights
Odds info from DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline odds
Tszyu: -1200
Inoue: +700
To go the distance
Yes: +225
No: -330
Winning Method
Tszyu by decision or technical decision: +275
Tszyu by KO, TKO or DQ: -280
Draw: +2500
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.