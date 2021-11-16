Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue: Fight time, Australian live stream, full card, betting odds, and more

Boxing fans will get a taste of mid-week action Wednesday, as Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue highlight a jam-packed card at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Don’t let the mid-week festivities diminish the importance of the bout, however. Brian Carlos Casano currently holds the WBO junior middleweight title, as it stands, Tszyu is the mandatory challenger for the belt. Should he lose Wednesday’s fight, he’ll also lose his chances to compete for Casano’s belt.

Tszyu enters this matchup undefeated as the WBO’s No. 1 ranked fighter in his weight class, Inoue comes in ranked No. 6 with a 17-1-1 record. Tszyu, a native Australian, enters this contest with a 79% knockout rate since his 2016 professional debut. Though Tszyu is heavily favored to win at -1200, Inoue comes in with a vengeance after losing on the WBO junior middleweight championship to Jaime Munguia back in 2019.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for Wednesday’s bout between Tim Tszyu and Takeshi Inoue.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Wednesday, November 17th

Where: Sydney, Australia

Main card start time: 3:00 a.m. ET; 7 p.m. AEDT locally in Sydney

Ring walks for Tszyu-Inoue are likely around 6 a.m. ET (10 p.m. locally), but that depends on the length of the fights ahead on the card.

Pay-Per-View info for Tszyu vs. Inoue

PPV cost: $59.95

Available for purchase: Main Event via Kayo or Foxtel services, Australia only

TV Channel: Channel 531 on Foxtel, Australia only

Live stream: Kayo App via mobile devices, tablets, PlayStation, Apple TV and more OR using the Foxtel iQ box

Full card info

Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue, junior middleweights

Wade Ryan vs. Nath Nwachukwu, junior middleweights

Joel Camilleri vs. Koen Mazoudier, junior middleweights

Dennis Hogan vs. Tommy Browne, junior middleweights

Jackson Murray vs. Shant Nercessian, heavyweights

Viviana Ruiz Corredor vs. Jacinta Austin, women’s bantamweights

Alex Lual vs. Trent Girdham, welterweights

Benjamin Hussain vs. Darwin Sagurit, junior middleweights

Odds info from DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline odds

Tszyu: -1200

Inoue: +700

To go the distance

Yes: +225

No: -330

Winning Method

Tszyu by decision or technical decision: +275

Tszyu by KO, TKO or DQ: -280

Draw: +2500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.