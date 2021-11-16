Luka Doncic considered day-to-day with ankle injury, likely to miss some time

The Dallas Mavericks avoided a major setback when tests on star guard Luka Doncic’s left ankle and knee came back with no signs of structural damage, according to Shams Charania. Doncic is Dallas’ best player and a league MVP candidate. He is considered day-to-day and likely is going to miss some time, according to Tim MacMahon.

Welp, tech issues prevented that hit from happening. Update is Luka Doncic’s ankle injury is “not too serious,” per source. He’s likely to miss some time but Mavs hope not an extended stretch. https://t.co/BmFL6aihWS — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 16, 2021

Luka Doncic injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Doncic is averaging 24.9 points, 7.9 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. He’s one of the top fantasy basketball players in leagues and is likely the best player for many managers. Doncic is likely going to play through this injury at some point, but it could hamper his scoring and rebounding to a certain degree.

Betting impact

As long as Doncic is on the floor, the Mavericks are a solid bet against lesser opponents. They’ll pull off the occasional win against stiffer competition as well. With Doncic sidelined for some games, bettors should avoid backing the Mavericks until we get a better sense of how they play without the star. If Doncic goes down with a major injury stemming from this ankle and knee problem, then it’ll be time to fade the Mavericks in futures bets. For now, this seems like a routine injury that will potentially cost the star a few games here and there.