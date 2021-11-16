Elijah Mitchell suffers broken finger, status unclear for Week 11

San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell has a broken finger and is getting a procedure done today, per Matt Maiocco. Mitchell’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars is unclear. Head coach Kyle Shanahan did not when Mitchell suffered the hand injury and made no mention of it until Tuesday morning, per Maiocco.

Fantasy football implications

Mitchell, along with the rest of the Niners’ offense had a solid bounce back performance on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. The rookie running back had 91 yards on 27 carries in the team’s 31-10 win.

This season, Mitchell has established himself as San Francisco’s lead running back with Raheem Mostert done for the season. The 23-year-old has recorded 560 yards on 116 carries and three touchdowns. If Mitchell is limited in anyway against the Jaguars, the Niners can easily go to Jeff Wilson or use standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel out of the backfield.