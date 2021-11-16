Deebo Samuel considered day-to-day with shin bruise

The San Francisco 49ers registered an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams Monday night to conclude Week 10 and have a relatively weaker opponent in Week 11 when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars. San Francisco’s top receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a shin injury, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. He is considered day-to-day.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel has been one of the most consistent players on this 49ers team, helping in the running game while also establishing himself as the team’s top receiving option. George Kittle’s return may impact Samuel’s production slightly, although the receiver was able to generate 97 yards and a touchdown on five targets compared to Kittle’s seven. Samuel also had a rushing touchdown. Managers can expect Samuel to deliver big numbers as long as he suits up, regardless of any minor injuries he may be playing through. Look for the receiver to have another strong showing against the Jags.