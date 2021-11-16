Brandon Bolden logs limited practice Tuesday ahead of Week 11 TNF

The New England Patriots continue to have injury issues in their backfield with Brandon Bolden logging a limited practice session due to a hip injury. The running back is one of two Patriots players from the position group dealing with an injury, and Rhamondre Stevenson might also be a little banged up after shouldering a heavy workload in Week 10.

Fantasy football implications

Bolden played a complementary role as New England’s secondary running back, logging 70 yards on six touches. He’s unlikely to get more usage unless both Damien Harris and Stevenson are out. The running back situation continues to be complicated in New England, but it looks like Stevenson is going to be healthy for Week 11. That means Bolden would be the secondary running back in the best-case scenario, which is not appealing for fantasy managers unless they are in deeper leagues or leagues with multiple flex positions.