Jonnu Smith logs limited practice on Tuesday for Week 11

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was limited in practice Tuesday with a shoulder injury. It was the second consecutive day that Smith was listed limited as the Patriots get prepared to play the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy football implications

Smith, who signed a multi-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason, was inactive for last week’s game against the Cleveland Browns. The veteran tight end had suffered an injury in the previous week against the Carolina Panthers.

This season, Smith has taken a step back in New England’s offense, recording 21 receptions (34 targets) for 193 yards and a score. Hunter Henry, who was also signed in the offseason, has emerged as one of Mac Jones’ top targets in the red zone. The veteran tight end has scored at least one touchdown in six games this season. It will be interesting to see if Smith will practice on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s primetime game.