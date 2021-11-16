 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State are Top Four in College Football Playoff

The top eight teams stay unchanged from last week’s rankings.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy is displayed on November 12, 2020 in Palm Beach, Florida. The Championship game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021. Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Here are the rankings of the CFP Selection Committee for November 16th, ahead of Week 12 of the college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs remain the undisputed No. 1 team in America, but everything else is filled with variables. Texas A&M lost badly to Mississippi on Saturday, but they still beat the No. 2 team in the country in Alabama. Meanwhile Cincinnati has run out undefeated while beating No. 8 Notre Dame on the road, but they’re still well behind the likely SEC West winner.

Oklahoma was also punished for their 27-14 loss to Baylor Saturday, falling all the way to No. 13 from No. 8. It seems pretty unlikely even if they win out that the Sooners could grab one of the four spots available.

Also Michigan is still ranked ahead of Michigan State despite the Spartans beating the Wolverines on the field.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams as of November 16th from the 2021 College Football Playoff selection committee.

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Baylor
  12. Mississippi
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Iowa
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. San Diego State
  20. North Carolina State
  21. Arkansas
  22. UTSA
  23. Utah
  24. Houston
  25. Mississippi State

