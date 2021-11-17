 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quarterback rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 11 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

Week 10 gave us our old Patrick Mahomes back, as he threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns. It feels like balance has been restored in the quadrant or at least the AFC West. We also saw other familiar names in the Top 3, with Dak Prescott and Josh Allen rounding them out. But Mac Jones and Trevor Siemian probably weren’t in your Top 5 QB bingo card.

Injury news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Murray is closer to returning, but we could see another week of Colt McCoy, as Murray must be dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Murray was able to practice last Friday, so he does have a chance of returning to face division rival Seattle.

Ben Rothlisberger, Steelers

Roethlisberger was symptomatic when he tested positive for COVID-19, so there is a chance he won’t be able to play this week against the Chargers. If not, Mason Rudolph would get the start again.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa came in for Jacoby Brissett last week despite dealing with a finger injury. He is set to start this week against the Jets.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield is dealing with a variety of ailments, but it looks like he is on track to start against the Lions this week.

Zach Wilson, Jets

Mike White threw four interceptions last week, so Wilson is more likely to start when he is healthy. That could be this week against the Dolphins.

Cam Newton, Panthers

After throwing for and running for touchdowns in his first game back with the Panthers, Newton is on track to start this week against Washington.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater this week. Plan accordingly.

Quarterback Rankings Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Patrick Mahomes II KC vs DAL
2 Lamar Jackson BAL @ CHI
3 Josh Allen BUF vs IND
4 Tom Brady TB vs NYG
5 Dak Prescott DAL @ KC
6 Justin Herbert LAC vs PIT
7 Aaron Rodgers GB @ MIN
8 Kyler Murray ARI @ SEA
9 Jalen Hurts PHI vs NO
10 Russell Wilson SEA vs ARI
11 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs HOU
12 Mac Jones NE @ ATL
13 Justin Fields CHI vs BAL
14 Joe Burrow CIN @ LV
15 Derek Carr LV vs CIN
16 Carson Wentz IND @ BUF
17 Baker Mayfield CLE vs DET
18 Kirk Cousins MIN vs GB
19 Matt Ryan ATL vs NE
20 Taylor Heinicke WAS @ CAR
21 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @ JAC
22 Daniel Jones NYG @ TB
23 Tyrod Taylor HOU @ TEN
24 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ NYJ
25 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs SF
26 Cam Newton CAR vs WAS
27 Trevor Siemian NO @ PHI
28 Jared Goff DET @ CLE
29 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @ LAC
30 Mike White NYJ vs MIA
31 Zach Wilson NYJ vs MIA
32 Taysom Hill NO @ PHI
34 Colt McCoy ARI @ SEA
35 Mason Rudolph PIT @ LAC
36 Jacoby Brissett MIA @ NYJ
37 Trey Lance SF @ JAC

