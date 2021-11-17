Quarterback rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Week 10 gave us our old Patrick Mahomes back, as he threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns. It feels like balance has been restored in the quadrant or at least the AFC West. We also saw other familiar names in the Top 3, with Dak Prescott and Josh Allen rounding them out. But Mac Jones and Trevor Siemian probably weren’t in your Top 5 QB bingo card.

Injury news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Murray is closer to returning, but we could see another week of Colt McCoy, as Murray must be dealing with a high-ankle sprain. Murray was able to practice last Friday, so he does have a chance of returning to face division rival Seattle.

Ben Rothlisberger, Steelers

Roethlisberger was symptomatic when he tested positive for COVID-19, so there is a chance he won’t be able to play this week against the Chargers. If not, Mason Rudolph would get the start again.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa came in for Jacoby Brissett last week despite dealing with a finger injury. He is set to start this week against the Jets.

Baker Mayfield, Browns

Mayfield is dealing with a variety of ailments, but it looks like he is on track to start against the Lions this week.

Zach Wilson, Jets

Mike White threw four interceptions last week, so Wilson is more likely to start when he is healthy. That could be this week against the Dolphins.

Cam Newton, Panthers

After throwing for and running for touchdowns in his first game back with the Panthers, Newton is on track to start this week against Washington.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater this week. Plan accordingly.