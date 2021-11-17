 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 11 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
A.J. Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Week 10 is in the books and we’re moving on to Week 11. Three backup running backs, A.J. Dillon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Darrell Williams led the way in Week 10. It sure makes the zero RB drafting method look good at this point in the season, but Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott came in next and have shown they can lead fantasy teams this season.

Injury news

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Patterson has an ankle injury that may keep him out of the Thursday night game. Wayne Gallman was his direct backup last week and would serve as the main back if he misses.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris missed last week due to a concussion. Rhamondre Stevenson stepped up in a big way in his absence. If Harris can’t go again on Thursday night, Stevenson would remain a strong play against the Falcons, but harris was seen at practice Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley should return from his ankle injury this week on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Jones, Packers

Jones has a sprained MCL that should keep him out 1-2 weeks. A.J. Dillon will get the start this week against the Vikings.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Kamara is dealing with a knee injury. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice participation in the run up to their game against the Eagles.

Nick Chubb, Browns

Chubb should be able to come off the COVID-19 list and return for a juicy matchup against the Lions.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire appears ready to return from I.R. this week against the Cowboys.

Chris Carson, Seahawks

Carson is close to returning from I.R. and this week looks like it may be the week.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Darrell Henderson, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams this week. Plan accordingly.

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs WAS
2 Jonathan Taylor IND @ BUF
3 Nick Chubb CLE vs DET
4 Dalvin Cook MIN vs GB
5 Najee Harris PIT @ LAC
6 AJ Dillon GB @ MIN
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ KC
8 Joe Mixon CIN @ LV
9 Damien Harris NE @ ATL
10 David Montgomery CHI vs BAL
11 Austin Ekeler LAC vs PIT
12 James Conner ARI @ SEA
13 D'Andre Swift DET @ CLE
14 Leonard Fournette TB vs NYG
15 Josh Jacobs LV vs CIN
16 Mark Ingram II NO @ PHI
17 Saquon Barkley NYG @ TB
18 Elijah Mitchell SF @ JAC
19 James Robinson JAC vs SF
20 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs DAL
21 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs NE
22 Chris Carson SEA vs ARI
23 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ ATL
24 Michael Carter NYJ vs MIA
25 Devonta Freeman BAL @ CHI
26 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NYJ
27 Antonio Gibson WAS @ CAR
28 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs HOU
29 Zack Moss BUF vs IND
30 Devin Singletary BUF vs IND
31 Tony Pollard DAL @ KC
32 Kenyan Drake LV vs CIN
33 Boston Scott PHI vs NO
34 Jordan Howard PHI vs NO
35 Brandon Bolden NE @ ATL
36 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs DET
37 J.D. McKissic WAS @ CAR
38 Eno Benjamin ARI @ SEA
39 Nyheim Hines IND @ BUF
40 Alex Collins SEA vs ARI
41 Adrian Peterson TEN vs HOU
42 Ty Johnson NYJ vs MIA
43 Darrel Williams KC vs DAL
44 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs HOU
45 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs NO
46 Carlos Hyde JAC vs SF
48 Devontae Booker NYG @ TB
49 Ronald Jones II TB vs NYG
50 Alexander Mattison MIN vs GB
51 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ JAC
52 Mike Davis ATL vs NE
53 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NYJ
54 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs WAS
55 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ TEN
56 David Johnson HOU @ TEN
57 Damien Williams CHI vs BAL
58 Giovani Bernard TB vs NYG
59 Samaje Perine CIN @ LV
60 Khalil Herbert CHI vs BAL
61 J.J. Taylor NE @ ATL
62 Matt Breida BUF vs IND
63 Jaret Patterson WAS @ CAR
64 Joshua Kelley LAC vs PIT
65 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs WAS
66 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ JAC
67 Jerick McKinnon KC vs DAL
68 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs MIA
69 Travis Homer SEA vs ARI
70 Larry Rountree III LAC vs PIT
71 Rashaad Penny SEA vs ARI
72 Derrick Gore KC vs DAL
73 Jalen Richard LV vs CIN
74 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ LAC
75 Dwayne Washington NO @ PHI
76 Kalen Ballage PIT @ LAC
77 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs ARI
78 Rex Burkhead HOU @ TEN
79 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs SF
80 Ty Montgomery NO @ PHI
81 Patrick Laird MIA @ NYJ
82 Alex Armah Jr. NO @ PHI
83 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ CHI
84 C.J. Ham MIN vs GB
85 Jakob Johnson NE @ ATL
86 Brian Hill CLE vs DET
87 Patrick Taylor Jr. GB @ MIN
88 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ CLE
89 Ryquell Armstead GB @ MIN
90 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs GB
91 Patrick Ricard BAL @ CHI
92 Latavius Murray BAL @ CHI
93 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ LAC
94 Jamaal Williams DET @ CLE
95 Alvin Kamara NO @ PHI
96 Qadree Ollison ATL vs NE
97 Keith Smith ATL vs NE
98 Andy Janovich CLE vs DET

