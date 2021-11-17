Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Week 10 is in the books and we’re moving on to Week 11. Three backup running backs, A.J. Dillon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Darrell Williams led the way in Week 10. It sure makes the zero RB drafting method look good at this point in the season, but Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott came in next and have shown they can lead fantasy teams this season.
Injury news
Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons
Patterson has an ankle injury that may keep him out of the Thursday night game. Wayne Gallman was his direct backup last week and would serve as the main back if he misses.
Damien Harris, Patriots
Harris missed last week due to a concussion. Rhamondre Stevenson stepped up in a big way in his absence. If Harris can’t go again on Thursday night, Stevenson would remain a strong play against the Falcons, but harris was seen at practice Tuesday.
Saquon Barkley, Giants
Barkley should return from his ankle injury this week on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Aaron Jones, Packers
Jones has a sprained MCL that should keep him out 1-2 weeks. A.J. Dillon will get the start this week against the Vikings.
Alvin Kamara, Saints
Kamara is dealing with a knee injury. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice participation in the run up to their game against the Eagles.
Nick Chubb, Browns
Chubb should be able to come off the COVID-19 list and return for a juicy matchup against the Lions.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire appears ready to return from I.R. this week against the Cowboys.
Chris Carson, Seahawks
Carson is close to returning from I.R. and this week looks like it may be the week.
Bye weeks
Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos
We’ll be without Darrell Henderson, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams this week. Plan accordingly.
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 11
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|vs WAS
|2
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|@ BUF
|3
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|vs DET
|4
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|vs GB
|5
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|@ LAC
|6
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ MIN
|7
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ KC
|8
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ LV
|9
|Damien Harris
|NE
|@ ATL
|10
|David Montgomery
|CHI
|vs BAL
|11
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|vs PIT
|12
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ SEA
|13
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|@ CLE
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|vs NYG
|15
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|vs CIN
|16
|Mark Ingram II
|NO
|@ PHI
|17
|Saquon Barkley
|NYG
|@ TB
|18
|Elijah Mitchell
|SF
|@ JAC
|19
|James Robinson
|JAC
|vs SF
|20
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|KC
|vs DAL
|21
|Wayne Gallman Jr.
|ATL
|vs NE
|22
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|vs ARI
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|@ ATL
|24
|Michael Carter
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|25
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|@ CHI
|26
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|27
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|@ CAR
|28
|D'Onta Foreman
|TEN
|vs HOU
|29
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|vs IND
|30
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|vs IND
|31
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ KC
|32
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|vs CIN
|33
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs NO
|34
|Jordan Howard
|PHI
|vs NO
|35
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|@ ATL
|36
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs DET
|37
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|@ CAR
|38
|Eno Benjamin
|ARI
|@ SEA
|39
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|@ BUF
|40
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|vs ARI
|41
|Adrian Peterson
|TEN
|vs HOU
|42
|Ty Johnson
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|43
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|vs DAL
|44
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs HOU
|45
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs NO
|46
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|vs SF
|48
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|@ TB
|49
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|vs NYG
|50
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|vs GB
|51
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|SF
|@ JAC
|52
|Mike Davis
|ATL
|vs NE
|53
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|54
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs WAS
|55
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|@ TEN
|56
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ TEN
|57
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|vs BAL
|58
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|vs NYG
|59
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ LV
|60
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|vs BAL
|61
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|@ ATL
|62
|Matt Breida
|BUF
|vs IND
|63
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|@ CAR
|64
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|vs PIT
|65
|Ameer Abdullah
|CAR
|vs WAS
|66
|Kyle Juszczyk
|SF
|@ JAC
|67
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|vs DAL
|68
|Tevin Coleman
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|69
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|vs ARI
|70
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|vs PIT
|71
|Rashaad Penny
|SEA
|vs ARI
|72
|Derrick Gore
|KC
|vs DAL
|73
|Jalen Richard
|LV
|vs CIN
|74
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|@ LAC
|75
|Dwayne Washington
|NO
|@ PHI
|76
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|@ LAC
|77
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|vs ARI
|78
|Rex Burkhead
|HOU
|@ TEN
|79
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs SF
|80
|Ty Montgomery
|NO
|@ PHI
|81
|Patrick Laird
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|82
|Alex Armah Jr.
|NO
|@ PHI
|83
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|@ CHI
|84
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|vs GB
|85
|Jakob Johnson
|NE
|@ ATL
|86
|Brian Hill
|CLE
|vs DET
|87
|Patrick Taylor Jr.
|GB
|@ MIN
|88
|Godwin Igwebuike
|DET
|@ CLE
|89
|Ryquell Armstead
|GB
|@ MIN
|90
|Kene Nwangwu
|MIN
|vs GB
|91
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|@ CHI
|92
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|@ CHI
|93
|Anthony McFarland Jr.
|PIT
|@ LAC
|94
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|@ CLE
|95
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|@ PHI
|96
|Qadree Ollison
|ATL
|vs NE
|97
|Keith Smith
|ATL
|vs NE
|98
|Andy Janovich
|CLE
|vs DET