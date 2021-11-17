Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Week 10 is in the books and we’re moving on to Week 11. Three backup running backs, A.J. Dillon, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Darrell Williams led the way in Week 10. It sure makes the zero RB drafting method look good at this point in the season, but Jonathan Taylor, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott came in next and have shown they can lead fantasy teams this season.

Injury news

Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

Patterson has an ankle injury that may keep him out of the Thursday night game. Wayne Gallman was his direct backup last week and would serve as the main back if he misses.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris missed last week due to a concussion. Rhamondre Stevenson stepped up in a big way in his absence. If Harris can’t go again on Thursday night, Stevenson would remain a strong play against the Falcons, but harris was seen at practice Tuesday.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley should return from his ankle injury this week on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Aaron Jones, Packers

Jones has a sprained MCL that should keep him out 1-2 weeks. A.J. Dillon will get the start this week against the Vikings.

Alvin Kamara, Saints

Kamara is dealing with a knee injury. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice participation in the run up to their game against the Eagles.

Nick Chubb, Browns

Chubb should be able to come off the COVID-19 list and return for a juicy matchup against the Lions.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire appears ready to return from I.R. this week against the Cowboys.

Chris Carson, Seahawks

Carson is close to returning from I.R. and this week looks like it may be the week.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Darrell Henderson, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams this week. Plan accordingly.