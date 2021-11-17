 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 11 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
A.J. Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers carries the ball against Jamal Adams #33 and Quandre Diggs #6 of the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on November 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Week 10 had its ups and downs with some elite talent out of fantasy lineups, but there was some good news that emerged — Christian McCaffrey is BACK! Despite vultured touchdowns from Cam Newton and Chuba Hubbard, McCaffrey returned to form as the RB4 in PPR formats. With that, all other things fall into place. He officially tops our Week 11 PPR rankings as the RB1... but as for the rest, you’ll have to keep reading to find out.

Injury news

Aaron Jones suffered a sprained MCL Sunday and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks with the injury. In his absence, second-year back AJ Dillon stepped comfortably into the role. As long as Jones is out, Dillon borders on “must-play” territory.

Alvin Kamara missed Week 10 with a knee injury, helping to lead Mark Ingram to break the Saints' all-time rushing record. Though the severity of Kamara’s injury is unknown, but it is a situation worth monitoring after a surprise inactive.

Damien Harris missed Week 10 with a concussion but could potentially be on track to return in Week 11 on Thursday Night Football after logging a limited practice Tuesday. If he’s not good to go on a short week, Rhamondre Stevenson proved his worthiness for fantasy football lineups when carrying the load. In the same TNF contest, Cordarrelle Patterson is managing an ankle injury and was limited in Tuesday’s practice.

News broke Tuesday that 49ers rookie RB Elijah Mitchell suffered a broken finger requiring a procedure, making him uncertain for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars. Jeff Wilson Jr. was pretty involved despite Mitchell’s start in Week 10, seeing 10 rush attempts despite totaling just 28 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 2020 first-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, had a shot to return last week from a knee injury that landed him on the injured reserve list after Week 5. He wasn’t quite ready to return, but Andy Reid has reported he has a better shot at playing in Week 11’s contest against the Cowboys.

Browns RB Nick Chubb was out in Week 10 after being placed on the COVID/reserve list. His backup, D’Ernest Johnson, finished as the RB6 on the week in his absence.

Saquon Barkley was practicing Monday in preparation for Week 11 and could see a return to the field. Following his return from a torn ACL in the 2020 season, Barkley suffered an ankle sprain that sent him to IR after just two carries in Week 5. If he’s active, you play him — even if you’re not expecting 20+ touches.

Bye weeks

The Broncos and Rams are on bye this week, which will leave RBs Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams and Darrell Henderson out of the mix for fantasy managers.

Streamer of the Week

AJ Dillon vs. Vikings

As noted above, Aaron Jones is set to miss 1-2 weeks with a knee injury, and AJ Dillon is the next man up. Despite working in a “backup” role this season, Dillon has seen four games with 10 or more carries, including targets out of the backfield, which he hadn’t seen much of prior to this season. Dillon carried the ball 21 times for an inefficient 66 rushing yards but managed two scores on the day, and he should be able to manage something better against a Vikings defense allowing the 11th most fantasy points to the running back position. Hopefully, Aaron Rodgers is out of his COVID funk to get this offense moving more efficiently heading into Week 11.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs WAS
2 Jonathan Taylor IND @ BUF
3 Dalvin Cook MIN vs GB
4 Nick Chubb CLE vs DET
5 Najee Harris PIT @ LAC
6 Austin Ekeler LAC vs PIT
7 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ KC
8 Joe Mixon CIN @ LV
9 D'Andre Swift DET @ CLE
10 AJ Dillon GB @ MIN
11 Rhamondre Stevenson NE @ ATL
12 David Montgomery CHI vs BAL
13 James Conner ARI @ SEA
14 Leonard Fournette TB vs NYG
15 Saquon Barkley NYG @ TB
16 Elijah Mitchell SF @ JAC
17 Josh Jacobs LV vs CIN
18 Mark Ingram II NO @ PHI
19 James Robinson JAC vs SF
20 Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs DAL
21 Michael Carter NYJ vs MIA
22 D'Onta Foreman TEN vs HOU
23 Chris Carson SEA vs ARI
24 Wayne Gallman Jr. ATL vs NE
25 Myles Gaskin MIA @ NYJ
26 Devonta Freeman BAL @ CHI
27 Antonio Gibson WAS @ CAR
28 J.D. McKissic WAS @ CAR
29 Devin Singletary BUF vs IND
30 Zack Moss BUF vs IND
31 Kenyan Drake LV vs CIN
32 Boston Scott PHI vs NO
33 Tony Pollard DAL @ KC
34 Jordan Howard PHI vs NO
35 Nyheim Hines IND @ BUF
36 Brandon Bolden NE @ ATL
37 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs DET
38 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs HOU
39 Darrel Williams KC vs DAL
40 Alex Collins SEA vs ARI
41 Eno Benjamin ARI @ SEA
42 Ty Johnson NYJ vs MIA
43 Adrian Peterson TEN vs HOU
44 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs NO
45 Carlos Hyde JAC vs SF
46 Le'Veon Bell BAL @ CHI
47 Devontae Booker NYG @ TB
48 Ronald Jones II TB vs NYG
49 Alexander Mattison MIN vs GB
50 Mike Davis ATL vs NE
51 Giovani Bernard TB vs NYG
52 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ JAC
53 David Johnson HOU @ TEN
54 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs WAS
55 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ NYJ
56 Damien Williams CHI vs BAL
57 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ TEN
58 Samaje Perine CIN @ LV
59 Khalil Herbert CHI vs BAL
60 Kyle Juszczyk SF @ JAC
61 Matt Breida BUF vs IND
62 Jerick McKinnon KC vs DAL
63 J.J. Taylor NE @ ATL
64 Joshua Kelley LAC vs PIT
65 Jaret Patterson WAS @ CAR
66 Ameer Abdullah CAR vs WAS
67 Jalen Richard LV vs CIN
68 Tevin Coleman NYJ vs MIA
69 Travis Homer SEA vs ARI
70 Larry Rountree III LAC vs PIT
71 Dwayne Washington NO @ PHI
72 Rashaad Penny SEA vs ARI
73 Alex Armah Jr. NO @ PHI
74 Benny Snell Jr. PIT @ LAC
75 Kalen Ballage PIT @ LAC
76 Derrick Gore KC vs DAL
77 Rex Burkhead HOU @ TEN
78 DeeJay Dallas SEA vs ARI
79 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs SF
80 Ty Montgomery NO @ PHI
81 C.J. Ham MIN vs GB
82 Patrick Ricard BAL @ CHI
83 Patrick Laird MIA @ NYJ
84 Ty'Son Williams BAL @ CHI
85 Jakob Johnson NE @ ATL
86 Brian Hill CLE vs DET
87 Kene Nwangwu MIN vs GB
88 Andy Janovich CLE vs DET
89 Keith Smith ATL vs NE
90 Qadree Ollison ATL vs NE
91 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT @ LAC
92 Patrick Taylor Jr. GB @ MIN
93 Godwin Igwebuike DET @ CLE
94 Latavius Murray BAL @ CHI
95 Ryquell Armstead GB @ MIN
96 Alvin Kamara NO @ PHI
97 Jamaal Williams DET @ CLE
98 Damien Harris NE @ ATL

