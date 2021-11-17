Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Week 10 brought us some familiar names in the Top 3 non-PPR, as CeeDee Lamb, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill led the way. But, it wasn’t all top fantasy plays, as Kendrick Bourne, DeVonta Smith and Bryan Edwards weren’t far behind.

Injuries

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Hopkins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t put on I.R., but he’ll need to practice this week for us to trust him in fantasy.

Sterling Shepard, Giants

Hopefully the bye week gave Shepard enough time to heal up, but he was working on the side Monday. He has a whole week to get right though, as they play on Monday Night Football.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Brown hasn’t been able to practice for a couple weeks now, but should be getting close to a return to practice at least.

Chase Claypool, Steelers

Claypool has a toe injury that could keep him out again this week.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick this week. Plan accordingly.