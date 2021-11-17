 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 11 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after catching the game winning touchdown against Jalen Mills #2 of the New England Patriots in overtime at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Cowboys defeated the Patriots 35-29 in overtime. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Week 10 brought us some familiar names in the Top 3 non-PPR, as CeeDee Lamb, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill led the way. But, it wasn’t all top fantasy plays, as Kendrick Bourne, DeVonta Smith and Bryan Edwards weren’t far behind.

Injuries

DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

Hopkins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t put on I.R., but he’ll need to practice this week for us to trust him in fantasy.

Sterling Shepard, Giants

Hopefully the bye week gave Shepard enough time to heal up, but he was working on the side Monday. He has a whole week to get right though, as they play on Monday Night Football.

Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

Brown hasn’t been able to practice for a couple weeks now, but should be getting close to a return to practice at least.

Chase Claypool, Steelers

Claypool has a toe injury that could keep him out again this week.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick this week. Plan accordingly.

WR Standard Rankings Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC vs DAL
2 Davante Adams GB @ MIN
3 A.J. Brown TEN vs HOU
4 Stefon Diggs BUF vs IND
5 Mike Evans TB vs NYG
6 D.K. Metcalf SEA vs ARI
7 Justin Jefferson MIN vs GB
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ KC
9 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ BUF
10 Marquise Brown BAL @ CHI
11 Deebo Samuel SF @ JAC
12 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ LV
13 Amari Cooper DAL @ KC
14 Chris Godwin TB vs NYG
15 Terry McLaurin WAS @ CAR
16 Adam Thielen MIN vs GB
17 Diontae Johnson PIT @ LAC
18 Keenan Allen LAC vs PIT
19 Mike Williams LAC vs PIT
20 Tyler Lockett SEA vs ARI
21 D.J. Moore CAR vs WAS
22 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ NYJ
23 Hunter Renfrow LV vs CIN
24 DeVonta Smith PHI vs NO
25 Tee Higgins CIN @ LV
26 Corey Davis NYJ vs MIA
27 Christian Kirk ARI @ SEA
28 Brandon Aiyuk SF @ JAC
29 Rashod Bateman BAL @ CHI
30 Allen Robinson II CHI vs BAL
31 Brandin Cooks HOU @ TEN
32 Jarvis Landry CLE vs DET
33 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs IND
34 Kadarius Toney NYG @ TB
35 Marquez Callaway NO @ PHI
36 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs SF
37 Michael Gallup DAL @ KC
38 Jakobi Meyers NE @ ATL
39 Russell Gage ATL vs NE
40 A.J. Green ARI @ SEA
41 Cole Beasley BUF vs IND
42 Kenny Golladay NYG @ TB
43 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs DET
44 Elijah Moore NYJ vs MIA
45 T.Y. Hilton IND @ BUF
46 Mecole Hardman KC vs DAL
47 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs MIA
48 Sterling Shepard NYG @ TB
49 Tyler Johnson TB vs NYG
50 Bryan Edwards LV vs CIN
51 Jamal Agnew JAC vs SF
52 James Washington PIT @ LAC
53 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs SF
54 Nelson Agholor NE @ ATL
55 Allen Lazard GB @ MIN
56 Kendrick Bourne NE @ ATL
57 Quez Watkins PHI vs NO
58 Deonte Harris NO @ PHI
59 Robby Anderson CAR vs WAS
60 Tyler Boyd CIN @ LV
61 Gabriel Davis BUF vs IND
62 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB @ MIN
63 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ PHI
64 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ CLE
65 Randall Cobb GB @ MIN
66 Darnell Mooney CHI vs BAL
67 Rondale Moore ARI @ SEA
68 Sammy Watkins BAL @ CHI
69 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT @ LAC
70 K.J. Osborn MIN vs GB
71 Zach Pascal IND @ BUF
72 Tajae Sharpe ATL vs NE
73 Rashard Higgins CLE vs DET
74 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs NE
75 Devin Duvernay BAL @ CHI
76 Jalen Reagor PHI vs NO
77 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs HOU
78 DeSean Jackson LV vs CIN
79 Kalif Raymond DET @ CLE
80 Byron Pringle KC vs DAL
81 Zay Jones LV vs CIN
82 Jalen Guyton LAC vs PIT
83 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs MIA
84 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs WAS
85 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs DET
86 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ KC
87 Marcus Johnson TEN vs HOU
88 Freddie Swain SEA vs ARI
89 Josh Gordon KC vs DAL
90 Kenny Stills NO @ PHI
91 DeAndre Carter WAS @ CAR
92 Demarcus Robinson KC vs DAL
93 Chester Rogers TEN vs HOU
94 Mack Hollins MIA @ NYJ
95 Kevin White NO @ PHI
96 Demetric Felton CLE vs DET
97 D'Wayne Eskridge SEA vs ARI
98 Adam Humphries WAS @ CAR
99 Joshua Palmer LAC vs PIT
100 Ashton Dulin IND @ BUF
101 KhaDarel Hodge DET @ CLE
102 Albert Wilson MIA @ NYJ
103 Preston Williams MIA @ NYJ
104 Equanimeous St. Brown GB @ MIN
105 Dyami Brown WAS @ CAR
106 Antoine Wesley ARI @ SEA
107 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs MIA
108 N'Keal Harry NE @ ATL
109 Trinity Benson DET @ CLE
110 Greg Ward PHI vs NO
111 Denzel Mims NYJ vs MIA
112 Amari Rodgers GB @ MIN
113 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ SEA

More From DraftKings Nation