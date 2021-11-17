Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Week 10 brought us some familiar names in the Top 3 non-PPR, as CeeDee Lamb, Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill led the way. But, it wasn’t all top fantasy plays, as Kendrick Bourne, DeVonta Smith and Bryan Edwards weren’t far behind.
Injuries
DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Hopkins has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t put on I.R., but he’ll need to practice this week for us to trust him in fantasy.
Sterling Shepard, Giants
Hopefully the bye week gave Shepard enough time to heal up, but he was working on the side Monday. He has a whole week to get right though, as they play on Monday Night Football.
Antonio Brown, Buccaneers
Brown hasn’t been able to practice for a couple weeks now, but should be getting close to a return to practice at least.
Chase Claypool, Steelers
Claypool has a toe injury that could keep him out again this week.
Bye weeks
Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos
We’ll be without Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick this week. Plan accordingly.
WR Standard Rankings Week 11
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|vs DAL
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ MIN
|3
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs HOU
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs IND
|5
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs NYG
|6
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|vs ARI
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs GB
|8
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ KC
|9
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ BUF
|10
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ CHI
|11
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|@ JAC
|12
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ LV
|13
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ KC
|14
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs NYG
|15
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ CAR
|16
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs GB
|17
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|@ LAC
|18
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs PIT
|19
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs PIT
|20
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|vs ARI
|21
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs WAS
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|23
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs CIN
|24
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs NO
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ LV
|26
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|27
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ SEA
|28
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|@ JAC
|29
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ CHI
|30
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs BAL
|31
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ TEN
|32
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|vs DET
|33
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs IND
|34
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ TB
|35
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ PHI
|36
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs SF
|37
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|@ KC
|38
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|@ ATL
|39
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|vs NE
|40
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ SEA
|41
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs IND
|42
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ TB
|43
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs DET
|44
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|45
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|@ BUF
|46
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|vs DAL
|47
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|48
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ TB
|49
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|vs NYG
|50
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs CIN
|51
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|vs SF
|52
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ LAC
|53
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs SF
|54
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|@ ATL
|55
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ MIN
|56
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|@ ATL
|57
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs NO
|58
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|@ PHI
|59
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs WAS
|60
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ LV
|61
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs IND
|62
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|@ MIN
|63
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ PHI
|64
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ CLE
|65
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ MIN
|66
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs BAL
|67
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ SEA
|68
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ CHI
|69
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|@ LAC
|70
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs GB
|71
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ BUF
|72
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|vs NE
|73
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs DET
|74
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs NE
|75
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ CHI
|76
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs NO
|77
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs HOU
|78
|DeSean Jackson
|LV
|vs CIN
|79
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ CLE
|80
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|vs DAL
|81
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs CIN
|82
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs PIT
|83
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|84
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs WAS
|85
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs DET
|86
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ KC
|87
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|vs HOU
|88
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|vs ARI
|89
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|vs DAL
|90
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|@ PHI
|91
|DeAndre Carter
|WAS
|@ CAR
|92
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|vs DAL
|93
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs HOU
|94
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|95
|Kevin White
|NO
|@ PHI
|96
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs DET
|97
|D'Wayne Eskridge
|SEA
|vs ARI
|98
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ CAR
|99
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs PIT
|100
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|@ BUF
|101
|KhaDarel Hodge
|DET
|@ CLE
|102
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|103
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|104
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|@ MIN
|105
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ CAR
|106
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|@ SEA
|107
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|108
|N'Keal Harry
|NE
|@ ATL
|109
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|@ CLE
|110
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|vs NO
|111
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|112
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|@ MIN
|113
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ SEA