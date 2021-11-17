Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We’re all in need of some R&R after last week’s WR performances. Outside of our absolute studs, we saw some major duds from names like AJ Brown, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Injury news

DeAndre Hopkins missed out on his second consecutive game this season while continuing to nurse a hamstring injury.

Steelers wideout Chase Claypool was out in Week 10 and is considered week-to-week with a toe injury. It’s uncertain if he’ll suit up for Week 11.

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a shin bruise suffered in Week 10 and is considered day to day.

Bye weeks

The Broncos and Rams are on bye this week, knocking 2021’s WR1 (so far) out of fantasy lineups as Cooper Kupp takes some rest. Fantasy managers will also be without Odell Beckham Jr. (though to be far, OBJ managers have been dealing with his absence for awhile), Van Jefferson (the king of almost scoring fantasy points), Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Streamer of the Week

Brandin Cooks vs. TEN

Tyrod Taylor didn’t look as stunning in his return from injury as we all hoped he would, but a matchup against the Titans secondary should be just what the doctor ordered for this offense. Brandin Cooks has been the lead man, having at least five receptions in eight of his nine outings so far on the season. The Titans can’t stop giving up touchdowns to opposing wideouts, and if you’re looking for a track record, Cooks’ three-game career average against the Titans is 8 catches for 102.7 receiving yards and 1.3 TDs. Fire Cooks up in all formats as a must-start.