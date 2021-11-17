 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 11 for fantasy football, including our play of the week.

By Chet Gresham
We’re all in need of some R&R after last week’s WR performances. Outside of our absolute studs, we saw some major duds from names like AJ Brown, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Injury news

DeAndre Hopkins missed out on his second consecutive game this season while continuing to nurse a hamstring injury.

Steelers wideout Chase Claypool was out in Week 10 and is considered week-to-week with a toe injury. It’s uncertain if he’ll suit up for Week 11.

Deebo Samuel is dealing with a shin bruise suffered in Week 10 and is considered day to day.

Bye weeks

The Broncos and Rams are on bye this week, knocking 2021’s WR1 (so far) out of fantasy lineups as Cooper Kupp takes some rest. Fantasy managers will also be without Odell Beckham Jr. (though to be far, OBJ managers have been dealing with his absence for awhile), Van Jefferson (the king of almost scoring fantasy points), Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Streamer of the Week

Brandin Cooks vs. TEN

Tyrod Taylor didn’t look as stunning in his return from injury as we all hoped he would, but a matchup against the Titans secondary should be just what the doctor ordered for this offense. Brandin Cooks has been the lead man, having at least five receptions in eight of his nine outings so far on the season. The Titans can’t stop giving up touchdowns to opposing wideouts, and if you’re looking for a track record, Cooks’ three-game career average against the Titans is 8 catches for 102.7 receiving yards and 1.3 TDs. Fire Cooks up in all formats as a must-start.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Davante Adams GB vs SEA
2 Cooper Kupp LAR @ SF
3 Tyreek Hill KC @ LV
4 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs JAC
5 Stefon Diggs BUF @ NYJ
6 A.J. Brown TEN vs NO
7 Justin Jefferson MIN @ LAC
8 Chris Godwin TB @ WAS
9 Terry McLaurin WAS vs TB
10 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs ATL
11 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ GB
12 Amari Cooper DAL vs ATL
13 DeAndre Hopkins ARI vs CAR
14 Mike Evans TB @ WAS
15 Tyler Lockett SEA @ GB
16 Deebo Samuel SF vs LAR
17 Adam Thielen MIN @ LAC
18 Diontae Johnson PIT vs DET
19 Keenan Allen LAC vs MIN
20 Marquise Brown BAL @ MIA
21 Robert Woods LAR @ SF
22 Mike Williams LAC vs MIN
23 Chase Claypool PIT vs DET
24 Courtland Sutton DEN vs PHI
25 Hunter Renfrow LV vs KC
26 D.J. Moore CAR @ ARI
27 Julio Jones TEN vs NO
28 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs BAL
29 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ NYJ
30 Jerry Jeudy DEN vs PHI
31 Jarvis Landry CLE @ NE
33 DeVonta Smith PHI @ DEN
34 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs LAR
35 Antonio Brown TB @ WAS
36 Cole Beasley BUF @ NYJ
37 Christian Kirk ARI vs CAR
38 T.Y. Hilton IND vs JAC
39 Rashod Bateman BAL @ MIA
40 Corey Davis NYJ vs BUF
41 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ IND
42 Jamison Crowder NYJ vs BUF
43 Rondale Moore ARI vs CAR
44 Jakobi Meyers NE vs CLE
45 Elijah Moore NYJ vs BUF
46 Marquez Callaway NO @ TEN
47 Van Jefferson LAR @ SF
48 Mecole Hardman KC @ LV
49 Tim Patrick DEN vs PHI
50 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ NE
51 Allen Lazard GB vs SEA
52 Michael Gallup DAL vs ATL
53 Bryan Edwards LV vs KC
54 Sammy Watkins BAL @ MIA
55 A.J. Green ARI vs CAR
56 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ IND
57 Randall Cobb GB vs SEA
58 Zach Pascal IND vs JAC
59 Nelson Agholor NE vs CLE
60 Russell Gage ATL @ DAL
61 Jamal Agnew JAC @ IND
62 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs SEA
63 Robby Anderson CAR @ ARI
64 Tajae Sharpe ATL @ DAL
65 K.J. Osborn MIN @ LAC
66 Kendrick Bourne NE vs CLE
67 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ PIT
68 Quez Watkins PHI @ DEN
69 Tre'Quan Smith NO @ TEN
70 Deonte Harris NO @ TEN
71 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs ATL
72 Gabriel Davis BUF @ NYJ
73 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL @ DAL
74 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs BUF
75 Jalen Reagor PHI @ DEN
76 Byron Pringle KC @ LV
77 Rashard Higgins CLE @ NE
78 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL @ DAL
79 Demarcus Robinson KC @ LV
80 Zay Jones LV vs KC
81 Jalen Guyton LAC vs MIN
82 Denzel Mims NYJ vs BUF
83 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ ARI
84 James Washington PIT vs DET
85 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs NO
86 Mack Hollins MIA vs BAL
87 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs LAR
88 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ NE
89 Ashton Dulin IND vs JAC
90 Chester Rogers TEN vs NO
91 Marcus Johnson TEN vs NO
92 Devin Duvernay BAL @ MIA
93 Josh Reynolds TEN vs NO
94 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT vs DET
95 Equanimeous St. Brown GB vs SEA
96 Kenny Stills NO @ TEN
97 Joshua Palmer LAC vs MIN
98 Albert Wilson MIA vs BAL
99 Josh Gordon KC @ LV
100 Demetric Felton CLE @ NE
101 Antoine Wesley ARI vs CAR
102 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs BUF
103 Greg Ward PHI @ DEN
104 Amari Rodgers GB vs SEA
105 Isaiah Ford MIA vs BAL
106 Kevin White NO @ TEN
107 James Proche II BAL @ MIA
108 Malik Turner DAL vs ATL
109 Tyler Johnson TB @ WAS
110 Dyami Brown WAS vs TB

