Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We’re all in need of some R&R after last week’s WR performances. Outside of our absolute studs, we saw some major duds from names like AJ Brown, DJ Moore, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Injury news
DeAndre Hopkins missed out on his second consecutive game this season while continuing to nurse a hamstring injury.
Steelers wideout Chase Claypool was out in Week 10 and is considered week-to-week with a toe injury. It’s uncertain if he’ll suit up for Week 11.
Deebo Samuel is dealing with a shin bruise suffered in Week 10 and is considered day to day.
Bye weeks
The Broncos and Rams are on bye this week, knocking 2021’s WR1 (so far) out of fantasy lineups as Cooper Kupp takes some rest. Fantasy managers will also be without Odell Beckham Jr. (though to be far, OBJ managers have been dealing with his absence for awhile), Van Jefferson (the king of almost scoring fantasy points), Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
Streamer of the Week
Brandin Cooks vs. TEN
Tyrod Taylor didn’t look as stunning in his return from injury as we all hoped he would, but a matchup against the Titans secondary should be just what the doctor ordered for this offense. Brandin Cooks has been the lead man, having at least five receptions in eight of his nine outings so far on the season. The Titans can’t stop giving up touchdowns to opposing wideouts, and if you’re looking for a track record, Cooks’ three-game career average against the Titans is 8 catches for 102.7 receiving yards and 1.3 TDs. Fire Cooks up in all formats as a must-start.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 11
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs SEA
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ SF
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ LV
|4
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs JAC
|5
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|6
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs NO
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ LAC
|8
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ WAS
|9
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs TB
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs ATL
|11
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ GB
|12
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs ATL
|13
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|vs CAR
|14
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ WAS
|15
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ GB
|16
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs LAR
|17
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ LAC
|18
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs DET
|19
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs MIN
|20
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ MIA
|21
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|@ SF
|22
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs MIN
|23
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs DET
|24
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs PHI
|25
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|vs KC
|26
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ ARI
|27
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|vs NO
|28
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs BAL
|29
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|30
|Jerry Jeudy
|DEN
|vs PHI
|31
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|@ NE
|33
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|@ DEN
|34
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs LAR
|35
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ WAS
|36
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|37
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|vs CAR
|38
|T.Y. Hilton
|IND
|vs JAC
|39
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|@ MIA
|40
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|41
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ IND
|42
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|43
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|vs CAR
|44
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs CLE
|45
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|46
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|@ TEN
|47
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ SF
|48
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ LV
|49
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs PHI
|50
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ NE
|51
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs SEA
|52
|Michael Gallup
|DAL
|vs ATL
|53
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|vs KC
|54
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ MIA
|55
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|vs CAR
|56
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ IND
|57
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs SEA
|58
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs JAC
|59
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs CLE
|60
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|@ DAL
|61
|Jamal Agnew
|JAC
|@ IND
|62
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs SEA
|63
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ ARI
|64
|Tajae Sharpe
|ATL
|@ DAL
|65
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ LAC
|66
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs CLE
|67
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ PIT
|68
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|@ DEN
|69
|Tre'Quan Smith
|NO
|@ TEN
|70
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|@ TEN
|71
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs ATL
|72
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ NYJ
|73
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|@ DAL
|74
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|75
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|@ DEN
|76
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ LV
|77
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ NE
|78
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|@ DAL
|79
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ LV
|80
|Zay Jones
|LV
|vs KC
|81
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs MIN
|82
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|83
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ ARI
|84
|James Washington
|PIT
|vs DET
|85
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|vs NO
|86
|Mack Hollins
|MIA
|vs BAL
|87
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs LAR
|88
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ NE
|89
|Ashton Dulin
|IND
|vs JAC
|90
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs NO
|91
|Marcus Johnson
|TEN
|vs NO
|92
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ MIA
|93
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|vs NO
|94
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|PIT
|vs DET
|95
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|GB
|vs SEA
|96
|Kenny Stills
|NO
|@ TEN
|97
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs MIN
|98
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs BAL
|99
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|@ LV
|100
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|@ NE
|101
|Antoine Wesley
|ARI
|vs CAR
|102
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs BUF
|103
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|@ DEN
|104
|Amari Rodgers
|GB
|vs SEA
|105
|Isaiah Ford
|MIA
|vs BAL
|106
|Kevin White
|NO
|@ TEN
|107
|James Proche II
|BAL
|@ MIA
|108
|Malik Turner
|DAL
|vs ATL
|109
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ WAS
|110
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|vs TB