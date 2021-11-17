Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

As usual, non-PPR tight ends were led by touchdown scorers, as Tyler Conklin and hunter Henry lead the way due to their two scores. Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receptions and yards, but was fourth in standard scoring due to his lack of touchdowns. Henry has taken off in New England with Mac Jones and has seven touchdowns over the last seven games while Jonnu Smith continues to slip further behind him.
Injury news
Logan Thomas, Washington
Thomas could come off I.R. this week, but it isn’t a lock.
Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington
Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury this week. Washington will hope to get one of their tight ends back for their matchup with the Panthers.
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Gronk is likely another week or two away from returning from his back injury. The team will likely want to get him fully healthy for the stretch run.
Bye weeks
Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos
We’ll be without Tyler Higbee and Noah Fant this week. Plan accordingly.
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 11
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs DAL
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|@ JAC
|3
|Darren Waller
|LV
|vs CIN
|4
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|@ ATL
|5
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|@ CHI
|6
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs IND
|7
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs NE
|8
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ NYJ
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs NO
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ KC
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|@ CLE
|12
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|vs SF
|13
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|@ TB
|14
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|@ LAC
|15
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|vs GB
|16
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|vs PIT
|17
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|@ SEA
|18
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs BAL
|19
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|@ CAR
|20
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|@ BUF
|21
|Adam Trautman
|NO
|@ PHI
|22
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs DET
|23
|O.J. Howard
|TB
|vs NYG
|24
|Donald Parham Jr.
|LAC
|vs PIT
|25
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs DET
|26
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ LV
|27
|Gerald Everett
|SEA
|vs ARI
|28
|Ryan Griffin
|NYJ
|vs MIA
|29
|Hayden Hurst
|ATL
|vs NE
|30
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|@ BUF
|31
|Kyle Rudolph
|NYG
|@ TB
|32
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs HOU
|33
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|vs NYG
|34
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|vs WAS
|35
|Foster Moreau
|LV
|vs CIN
|36
|Jimmy Graham
|CHI
|vs BAL
|37
|Geoff Swaim
|TEN
|vs HOU
|38
|Jack Stoll
|PHI
|vs NO
|39
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|@ LAC
|40
|Jordan Akins
|HOU
|@ TEN
|41
|Tyree Jackson
|PHI
|vs NO
|42
|Devin Asiasi
|NE
|@ ATL
|43
|Chris Herndon IV
|MIN
|vs GB
|44
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|vs ARI
|45
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|@ ATL
|46
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|@ PHI
|47
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|@ CAR