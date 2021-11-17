 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 11 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Minnesota Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin (83) makes a catch midfield against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As usual, non-PPR tight ends were led by touchdown scorers, as Tyler Conklin and hunter Henry lead the way due to their two scores. Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receptions and yards, but was fourth in standard scoring due to his lack of touchdowns. Henry has taken off in New England with Mac Jones and has seven touchdowns over the last seven games while Jonnu Smith continues to slip further behind him.

Injury news

Logan Thomas, Washington

Thomas could come off I.R. this week, but it isn’t a lock.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury this week. Washington will hope to get one of their tight ends back for their matchup with the Panthers.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronk is likely another week or two away from returning from his back injury. The team will likely want to get him fully healthy for the stretch run.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Tyler Higbee and Noah Fant this week. Plan accordingly.

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs DAL
2 George Kittle SF @ JAC
3 Darren Waller LV vs CIN
4 Hunter Henry NE @ ATL
5 Mark Andrews BAL @ CHI
6 Dawson Knox BUF vs IND
7 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NE
8 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NYJ
9 Dallas Goedert PHI vs NO
10 Dalton Schultz DAL @ KC
11 T.J. Hockenson DET @ CLE
12 Dan Arnold JAC vs SF
13 Evan Engram NYG @ TB
14 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ LAC
15 Tyler Conklin MIN vs GB
16 Jared Cook LAC vs PIT
17 Zach Ertz ARI @ SEA
18 Cole Kmet CHI vs BAL
19 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ CAR
20 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ BUF
21 Adam Trautman NO @ PHI
22 David Njoku CLE vs DET
23 O.J. Howard TB vs NYG
24 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs PIT
25 Austin Hooper CLE vs DET
26 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ LV
27 Gerald Everett SEA vs ARI
28 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs MIA
29 Hayden Hurst ATL vs NE
30 Jack Doyle IND @ BUF
31 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ TB
32 Anthony Firkser TEN vs HOU
33 Cameron Brate TB vs NYG
34 Tommy Tremble CAR vs WAS
35 Foster Moreau LV vs CIN
36 Jimmy Graham CHI vs BAL
37 Geoff Swaim TEN vs HOU
38 Jack Stoll PHI vs NO
39 Eric Ebron PIT @ LAC
40 Jordan Akins HOU @ TEN
41 Tyree Jackson PHI vs NO
42 Devin Asiasi NE @ ATL
43 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs GB
44 Will Dissly SEA vs ARI
45 Jonnu Smith NE @ ATL
46 Juwan Johnson NO @ PHI
47 Logan Thomas WAS @ CAR

More From DraftKings Nation