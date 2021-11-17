Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

As usual, non-PPR tight ends were led by touchdown scorers, as Tyler Conklin and hunter Henry lead the way due to their two scores. Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receptions and yards, but was fourth in standard scoring due to his lack of touchdowns. Henry has taken off in New England with Mac Jones and has seven touchdowns over the last seven games while Jonnu Smith continues to slip further behind him.

Injury news

Logan Thomas, Washington

Thomas could come off I.R. this week, but it isn’t a lock.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington

Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury this week. Washington will hope to get one of their tight ends back for their matchup with the Panthers.

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Gronk is likely another week or two away from returning from his back injury. The team will likely want to get him fully healthy for the stretch run.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

We’ll be without Tyler Higbee and Noah Fant this week. Plan accordingly.