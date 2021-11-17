 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 11 for fantasy football, including a viable streamer.

By Chet Gresham
Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates his touchdown with Kendrick Bourne #84 during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Each week in the fantasy football season continues to be a wild ride, and we’re here to get you through it. Grab your nausea bags and head with us as we take a dive through tight ends for Week 11. In case you missed some of the Week 10 action, we saw names like Tyler Conklin (last week’s TE streamer of the week here in our PPR rankings here at DraftKings Nation), Gerald Everett, Austin Hooper and Albert Okwuegbunam all showed out with top-12 finishes.

Injury news

We have yet to hear on whether Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski may be available in Week 11 after suffering back spasms in his first game returning from a rib/lung injury. Keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week.

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith missed Week 10 with a shoulder injury which he has been managing for much of the season. His status remains uncertain for Sunday, but in his absence, Hunter Henry enjoyed four targets — converting two of those for touchdowns. Henry’s scored a touchdown in six of the last seven games.

Dallas Goedert suffered a concussion in Week 10 and was ruled out of the game, making his status for Sunday uncertain. The Eagles TE still has time to clear the concussion protocol but if he should miss, feed DeVonta Smith.

Bye weeks

The Broncos and Rams are on bye this week, which will leave fantasy managers without TEs Noah Fant or Tyler Higbee.

Streamer of the week

Dawson Knox vs. Colts

Though it’s never felt like Dawson Knox held an unfillable role in the Bills defense, it’s still felt like he’s been that “little something missing” for Josh Allen in the red zone. He made his debut from injured reserve (hand) in Week 10 and saw just one target on the day, despite playing 84% of offensive snaps. He ran just 23 routes in his return to action, but look for that number to increase as he reacclimates to the game. Prior to injury, Knox had run the seventh most routes among tight ends and next up gets the Colts, allowing the sixth-most receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs so far on the season.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 11

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC vs DAL
2 Darren Waller LV vs CIN
3 George Kittle SF @ JAC
4 Hunter Henry NE @ ATL
5 Mark Andrews BAL @ CHI
6 Kyle Pitts ATL vs NE
7 Dawson Knox BUF vs IND
8 Mike Gesicki MIA @ NYJ
9 Dallas Goedert PHI vs NO
10 Dalton Schultz DAL @ KC
11 T.J. Hockenson DET @ CLE
12 Dan Arnold JAC vs SF
13 Evan Engram NYG @ TB
14 Pat Freiermuth PIT @ LAC
15 Tyler Conklin MIN vs GB
16 Cole Kmet CHI vs BAL
17 Zach Ertz ARI @ SEA
18 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS @ CAR
19 Jared Cook LAC vs PIT
20 Mo Alie-Cox IND @ BUF
21 Adam Trautman NO @ PHI
22 David Njoku CLE vs DET
23 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ LV
24 Austin Hooper CLE vs DET
25 O.J. Howard TB vs NYG
26 Donald Parham Jr. LAC vs PIT
27 Gerald Everett SEA vs ARI
28 Ryan Griffin NYJ vs MIA
29 Hayden Hurst ATL vs NE
30 Jack Doyle IND @ BUF
31 Jack Stoll PHI vs NO
32 Kyle Rudolph NYG @ TB
33 Tommy Tremble CAR vs WAS
34 Anthony Firkser TEN vs HOU
35 Cameron Brate TB vs NYG
36 Tyree Jackson PHI vs NO
37 Geoff Swaim TEN vs HOU
38 Foster Moreau LV vs CIN
39 Jimmy Graham CHI vs BAL
40 Eric Ebron PIT @ LAC
41 Jordan Akins HOU @ TEN
42 Chris Herndon IV MIN vs GB
43 Will Dissly SEA vs ARI
44 Devin Asiasi NE @ ATL
45 Juwan Johnson NO @ PHI
46 Jonnu Smith NE @ ATL
47 Logan Thomas WAS @ CAR

