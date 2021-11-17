Tight end PPR rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Each week in the fantasy football season continues to be a wild ride, and we’re here to get you through it. Grab your nausea bags and head with us as we take a dive through tight ends for Week 11. In case you missed some of the Week 10 action, we saw names like Tyler Conklin (last week’s TE streamer of the week here in our PPR rankings here at DraftKings Nation), Gerald Everett, Austin Hooper and Albert Okwuegbunam all showed out with top-12 finishes.

Injury news

We have yet to hear on whether Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski may be available in Week 11 after suffering back spasms in his first game returning from a rib/lung injury. Keep an eye on practice reports throughout the week.

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith missed Week 10 with a shoulder injury which he has been managing for much of the season. His status remains uncertain for Sunday, but in his absence, Hunter Henry enjoyed four targets — converting two of those for touchdowns. Henry’s scored a touchdown in six of the last seven games.

Dallas Goedert suffered a concussion in Week 10 and was ruled out of the game, making his status for Sunday uncertain. The Eagles TE still has time to clear the concussion protocol but if he should miss, feed DeVonta Smith.

Bye weeks

The Broncos and Rams are on bye this week, which will leave fantasy managers without TEs Noah Fant or Tyler Higbee.

Streamer of the week

Dawson Knox vs. Colts

Though it’s never felt like Dawson Knox held an unfillable role in the Bills defense, it’s still felt like he’s been that “little something missing” for Josh Allen in the red zone. He made his debut from injured reserve (hand) in Week 10 and saw just one target on the day, despite playing 84% of offensive snaps. He ran just 23 routes in his return to action, but look for that number to increase as he reacclimates to the game. Prior to injury, Knox had run the seventh most routes among tight ends and next up gets the Colts, allowing the sixth-most receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns to opposing TEs so far on the season.