D/ST rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Last wee we saw Dan Quinn’s Cowboys defense demolish his old team the Falcons, while the 49ers helped continue Matthew Stafford’s slide out of MVP consideration. The Dolphins defense surprisingly shut down Lamar Lackson and the Ravens, while the Panthers did to Colt McCoy what the 49ers should have done two weeks ago.
Bye weeks
Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos
Streaming options
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions
Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury and we could see David Blough get the start against the browns this week. Cleveland is looking to get back on track after a humiliating loss to the Patriots and will likely take it out on the under-manned Lions team.
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans
The Titans have proven they can win without Derrick Henry and they’re getting a lot of help from their defense. This week they get to face the Texans and Tyrod Taylor, who threw three interceptions in his first week back from a hamstring injury.
D/ST rankings for Week 11
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Opp
|1
|Tennessee Titans
|vs HOU
|2
|Cleveland Browns
|vs DET
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ JAC
|4
|Buffalo Bills
|vs IND
|5
|Washington Football Team
|@ CAR
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs NYG
|7
|New England Patriots
|@ ATL
|8
|Miami Dolphins
|@ NYJ
|9
|New Orleans Saints
|@ PHI
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ CHI
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers
|vs PIT
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ LAC
|13
|Carolina Panthers
|vs WAS
|14
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ SEA
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs NO
|16
|Green Bay Packers
|@ MIN
|17
|Las Vegas Raiders
|vs CIN
|18
|Dallas Cowboys
|@ KC
|19
|New York Jets
|vs MIA
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@ LV
|21
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs GB
|22
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs ARI
|23
|Detroit Lions
|@ CLE
|24
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ BUF
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs SF
|26
|Chicago Bears
|vs BAL
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|vs NE
|28
|Houston Texans
|@ TEN
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs
|vs DAL
|30
|New York Giants
|@ TB