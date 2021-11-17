 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 11 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Tennessee Titans defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrates after tackling New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (14) behind the line during the second half at Nissan Stadium.&nbsp; Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last wee we saw Dan Quinn’s Cowboys defense demolish his old team the Falcons, while the 49ers helped continue Matthew Stafford’s slide out of MVP consideration. The Dolphins defense surprisingly shut down Lamar Lackson and the Ravens, while the Panthers did to Colt McCoy what the 49ers should have done two weeks ago.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

Streaming options

Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury and we could see David Blough get the start against the browns this week. Cleveland is looking to get back on track after a humiliating loss to the Patriots and will likely take it out on the under-manned Lions team.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

The Titans have proven they can win without Derrick Henry and they’re getting a lot of help from their defense. This week they get to face the Texans and Tyrod Taylor, who threw three interceptions in his first week back from a hamstring injury.

D/ST rankings for Week 11

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Tennessee Titans vs HOU
2 Cleveland Browns vs DET
3 San Francisco 49ers @ JAC
4 Buffalo Bills vs IND
5 Washington Football Team @ CAR
6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs NYG
7 New England Patriots @ ATL
8 Miami Dolphins @ NYJ
9 New Orleans Saints @ PHI
10 Baltimore Ravens @ CHI
11 Los Angeles Chargers vs PIT
12 Pittsburgh Steelers @ LAC
13 Carolina Panthers vs WAS
14 Arizona Cardinals @ SEA
15 Philadelphia Eagles vs NO
16 Green Bay Packers @ MIN
17 Las Vegas Raiders vs CIN
18 Dallas Cowboys @ KC
19 New York Jets vs MIA
20 Cincinnati Bengals @ LV
21 Minnesota Vikings vs GB
22 Seattle Seahawks vs ARI
23 Detroit Lions @ CLE
24 Indianapolis Colts @ BUF
25 Jacksonville Jaguars vs SF
26 Chicago Bears vs BAL
27 Atlanta Falcons vs NE
28 Houston Texans @ TEN
29 Kansas City Chiefs vs DAL
30 New York Giants @ TB

