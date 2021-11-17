D/ST rankings for Week 11 fantasy football

Last wee we saw Dan Quinn’s Cowboys defense demolish his old team the Falcons, while the 49ers helped continue Matthew Stafford’s slide out of MVP consideration. The Dolphins defense surprisingly shut down Lamar Lackson and the Ravens, while the Panthers did to Colt McCoy what the 49ers should have done two weeks ago.

Bye weeks

Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos

Streaming options

Jared Goff is dealing with an oblique injury and we could see David Blough get the start against the browns this week. Cleveland is looking to get back on track after a humiliating loss to the Patriots and will likely take it out on the under-manned Lions team.

The Titans have proven they can win without Derrick Henry and they’re getting a lot of help from their defense. This week they get to face the Texans and Tyrod Taylor, who threw three interceptions in his first week back from a hamstring injury.