How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream and what to watch on the November 17th episode

Another episode of AEW Dynamite comes live on Wednesday night from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA, and we’re in for a jam-packed show in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, November 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW World Champion in Hangman Adam Page. The Cowboy dramatically toppled Kenny Omega in a classic main event that brought his story with Omega and the Young Bucks full circle. He’ll be in his home state of Virginia on Wednesday with Dynamite coming from Norfolk, so we’ll see how he celebrates his new reign.

Should he keep hold of the belt for a while, he’ll have a challenger in the near future in Bryan Danielson. The “American Dragon” defeated Miro at Full Gear to win the eliminator tournament and earn himself a future world title opportunity. Danielson will be in action tonight when facing The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, so that may be a direct bridge into a program with Page.

Former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal officially made his AEW debut at Full Gear and immediately challenged TNT Champion Sammy Guevara to a championship match for tonight. Also on the show, Hikaru Shida will face Nyla Rose in a quarterfinal match of the TBS Championship Tournament.