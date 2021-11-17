Eagles activate 21-day practice window for Miles Sanders, likely to play Week 11

The Philadelphia Eagles activated third-year running back Miles Sanders’ 21-day practice window on Wednesday morning, per Eliot Shorr-Parks. Shorr-Parks adds that it is a good chance Sanders on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications

The Eagles will be potentially getting back Sanders for Week 11, which will only bolster their ground game. The young running back missed the last three games due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This season, Sanders has not been used a ton in the running game, recording 300 yards on 63 carries. Since the former Penn State standout has been out, the Eagles have leaned on running backs Jordan Howard and Boston Scott. Howard had another solid game last week with 83 yards on 10 carries against the Denver Broncos. Scott added 81 yards on 11 carries, along with two receptions for 24 yards.

With Sanders back in the fold going forward, it will be interesting to see how the Eagles split up carries for Scott and Howard.