Lamar Jackson sent home with non-COVID illness on Wednesday for Week 11

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was sent home from practice on Wednesday. per Jamison Hensley. This seems to be a running problem for Jackson this season, but it hasn’t kept him out of any games. This illness isn’t COVID-19 related, according to Hensley. Jackson has had COVID-19 twice and is also unvaccinated. I’m going to editorialize here a bit and say that Jackson might want to check out that vaccine and maybe a flu vaccine and try some dark greens for lunch.

This illness isn’t likely to be a problem for his status this week, especially with the illness coming earlier in the week. Jackson has had a great season so far with a few hiccups here and there, but great nonetheless. His numbers look quite similar to his MVP season and in a year where no team is truly dominating, the Ravens are right in the thick of things.

Fantasy football implications

At this point Jackson should play and you’ll want to start him as usual against the Bears.