Ricky Seals-Jones not practicing on Wednesday for Week 11

The Washington Football team has a tight end problem at the moment, as both Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones both were working on the side on Wednesday, per John Keim. Ron rivera loves using tight ends, so when Logan Thomas went down, Seals-Jones replaced him and saw a fantasy worth workload. Now both are down and John Bates is next in line.

It looked as if Thomas was close to returning, but his lack of practice on Wednesday makes that thought less likely. Seals-Jones is dealing with a hip injury and we’ll need to see if he can get any practice in Thursday or Friday.

Fantasy football implications

Whoever does end up stating at tight end for Washington does have a shot at fantasy relevance, but Bates isn’t likely to have the usage that the two players ahead of him would. He did catch three short passes after Seals-Jones left in Week 10 though, so 2TE leagues might have some use for his services.