Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Wednesday, November 17th

There are six Top 25 teams in action tonight, with all of them big favorites at home on a night of buy games early in the 2021-22 college basketball season.

The No. 23 UConn Huskies kick things off at 6:30 p.m. against the LIU Blackbirds, who are no longer known as LIU-Brooklyn thanks to a campus merger. UConn is 2-0 with wins over Central Connecticut and Coppin State, and no desire to test themselves until playing in Auburn in the Bahamas to open a tournament next week. R.J. Cole makes them go, but Adama Sanogo leads all scorers for the Huskies with 20 ppg so far this season.

Also tonight the No. 2 UCLA Bruins catch a winless North Florida Ospreys team playing their fifth game in eight nights, all of them in Texas or further west. The Bruins knocked off No. 5 Villanova last Friday in overtime behind 25 points from Wooden Award candidate Johnny Juzang. The closest UNF has come to a win was a 72-63 loss at Arizona State Monday night, and ASU has looked less than impressive so far this year.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Wednesday, November 17th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top-25 CBB schedule, November 17th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 6:30 PM Long Island University #23 UConn FS2 TBD TBD 7:00 PM George Mason #20 Maryland BTN Maryland -11.5 137.5 8:00 PM Central Arkansas #9 Baylor BIG12|ESPN+ Baylor -33.5 151.5 8:00 PM Northern Iowa #16 Arkansas SECN+ Arkansas -13 140.5 8:30 PM Northern Colorado #8 Texas LHN Texas -20l.5 142.5 10:30 PM North Florida #2 UCLA PAC12 UCLA -26.5 145.5

