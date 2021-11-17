College basketball picks: Top 25 schedule and where upsets lie for Wednesday, November 17th

There are six Top 25 teams in action Wednesday, with No. 2 UCLA and No. 8 Texas as the highest-ranked squads in play. Defending national champion Baylor is also on display, with the No. 9 Bears taking on Central Arkansas.

Here are some places to look for potential college basketball upsets for Wednesday, November 17th. Any odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

George Mason vs. No. 20 Maryland

Two experienced, undefeated teams with high aspirations are meeting in what could be one of the most underrated non-conference games of the season. The Patriots are loaded with talent, and have a deep rotation under head coach Kim English. Maryland also has upperclassmen leaders, although the Terrapins tend to be overranked in the preseason. This has major upset potential.

Northern Iowa vs. No. 16 Arkansas

No, Ali Faroukmanesh isn’t walking through these doors. But the Panthers are typically a scrappy bunch who can steal a game here and there against a big-time opponent. This UNI team is a few years away from being a true mid-major bracket buster, but the Razorbacks are prone to dropping the ball early in the season.

