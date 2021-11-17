NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on November 18th

Four Top 25 teams take to the court on Thursday night, and two of them do so away from the friendly confines of their own gym.

The No. 22 St. Bonaventure Bonnies head south to open the Charleston Classic in South Carolina against the Boise State Broncos. The Bonnies have wins over Siena and Canisus so far, but this will be their toughest test of the season. Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton are each averaging 17 points per game so far this season, but this will be their first time outside of the Reilly Center in Upstate New York. Boise beat Utah Valley at home before falling to UC-Irvine on Tuesday.

Also in a fun true road test, Ohio State heads downstate to Cincinnati to take on the Xavier Musketeers. The Buckeyes are 3-0 but have won all their games at Value City Arena, with a 67-66 survival of Akron backed up by two easier tests against Niagara and Bowling Green. Xavier has beaten Niagara and Kent State, and might close as a favorite at home against a ranked team here.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Thursday, November 18th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Top 25 CBB Schedule Nov. 18 Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 2:00 PM #22 St. Bonaventure Boise State ESPN2 SBU -7 131.5 6:00 PM Milwaukee #24 Florida SEC+/ESPN+ UF -14 140.5 6:30 PM #19 Ohio State Xavier FS1 OSU -1.5 141.5 8:00 PM Stony Brook #3 Kansas BIG12|ESPN+ KU -25 141

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.