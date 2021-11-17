NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Wednesday, November 17

Wednesday night sees a full slate of NBA games with 11 on the docket, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET with the last games tipping off at 10:00 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Derrick Rose, New York Knicks, $4,600

If you’re looking for a value player with a high ceiling, Derrick Rose is your man. He may not be the most consistent scorer, but through his last seven games he’s had four performances that would excite anyone who drafted him in their lineup. He had two big games against the Bucks recently, scoring 47.25 and 44 DKFP within the last couple weeks. He’s had a couple games since then scoring in the low teens, but the fact that he’s capable of scoring above 40 on any given night while taking less than $5k from your salary cap makes him a risk worth taking in my eyes.

Tucker has been seeing plenty of minutes for the Heat, averaging 30 minutes per game through his last five outings. Through that stretch, he’s averaging 8.2 points and 9 rebounds, good for 23.85 fantasy points per game. That’s quite a bit higher than his season average of fantasy PPG. Miami has a favorable matchup at home against a struggling New Orleans Pelicans team that is just 2-13 on the season so far.

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings, $3,800

Metu has only played five times this season, but each game has seen more minutes, more points, and better performances from the 24-year-old. He’s been given the start from coach Luke Walton in his last two straight games and it’s clearly paying off. He dropped 14 points and five rebounds in his first start, and followed that up with a double-double against the Pistons, logging 16 points and 10 rebounds. He’s averaging 20.6 fantasy points through all five games played, but his last two have seen 23.25 and 36.5 fantasy points respectively. Draft Metu at this price while you still can, because it looks like his stock will just keep rising as long as he keeps impressing Walton.