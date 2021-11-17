Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday, November 17

We have an action-packed 11-game slate in the Association on Wednesday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a few of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Malcolm Brogdon over 5.5 rebounds (-105)

Rebound props and point guards have surprisingly been a good combination for us, so we are going to go back to the well one more time with Malcolm Brogdon. The Pacers’ starting point guard has been an impactful player when he’s been on the floor. He’s averaging 22.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

The veteran point guard has gone over 5.5 rebounds in six out of his last 10 games, which includes his last three games. He’s also averaging 7.6 rebounds per game in his last five contests.

Anthony Edwards over 1.5 steals (+110)

On Tuesday night, we tried out steals props for the first time, which I didn't know DKSB had and it actually hit for us. We are going to try out this prop for tonight’s Sacramento Kings-Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Anthony Edwards, who was last year’s first overall pick, has established himself as one of the building blocks for Minnesota. Edwards is averaging 22.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season. The young guard is electrifying on the hardwood and finds a way to make plays on both ends. Edwards has gone over 1.5 steals in five out of his last 10 games and averaging 1.5 steals per game over that span.

The Kings are allowing teams to record 8.4 steals per game this season (22nd in the NBA). This means that he along with the rest of the Wolves should have multiples opportunities.

Mikal Bridges over 12.5 points (+100)

Lastly, we are going to wrap up Wednesday’s player prop bets with Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges. The young forward has been a solid contributor in the starting lineup this season for head coach Monty Williams. Bridges is averaging 14.0 points on 54.3% shooting from the field and 40% shooting from three-point range. The former Villanova standout has gone over 12.5 points in six out of his last 10 games and is also averaging 13.1 points per game over that span of time. Since this prop is currently at +100, I would jump on this soon as it could go over to minus money by tipoff.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.