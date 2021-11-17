The No. 2 UCLA Bruins face the North Florida Ospreys on Tuesday night in Los Angeles at Pauley Pavilion on Tuesday night in another tune up game for one of the favorites to reach the Final Four this season.

UCLA knocked off Villanova 86-77 in overtime last Friday night before beating Long Beach State 100-79 on Sunday. Wooden Award candidate Johnny Juzang had 25 points in both contests, and this will be the last home contest for the Bruins before heading to Las Vegas to face Bellarmine and No. 1 Gonzaga next week in what will be their biggest test of the season. Gonzaga knocked off UCLA in the Final Four last year in overtime.

North Florida has been paying the bills by getting thumped at Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Grand Canyon, and Arizona State so far this season. A 72-63 loss at the Sun Devils was the closest margin of loss so far. Carter Hendricksen leads all scorers with 14.9 points per game this season.

How to watch North Florida at #2 UCLA

When: Wednesday, November 17th p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: PAC-12 Network

Where to live stream online: Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -26.5

Total: 145.5

The Pick

UCLA -26.5

The Ospreys have to be exhausted on the fifth game in eight nights of a west coast swing to pay for their scholarships. And with the Bruins having almost a week off ahead of their trip to Las Vegas, they can really let it all hang out this evening. The Bruins beat Cal-Bakersfield by 37, and expect something around that number to be the final margin here.

