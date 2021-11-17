The No.8 Texas Longhorns expect to get back on the winning track when they face the Northern Colorado Bears on Tuesday night in Austin.

Texas lost 86-74 last time out at No. 1 Gonzaga, with new head coach Chris Beard making it known he intended to play more true road games like this going forward. Timmy Allen led all scorers with 18 points and four assists, but UT allowed the Zags to shoot 32-59 from the field.

Northern Colorado has beaten Pacific and Hawai’i already this year, but also lost to Hawai’i-Hilo of Division II in an upset. Daylen Kountz is averaging over 17 points per game to lead all scorers for the Bears this year.

How to watch Northern Colorado at #8 Texas

When: Wednesday, November 7th, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Erwin Events Center, Austin, Texas

TV: LHN

Where to live stream online: ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Texas -20.5

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Texas -20.5

The Longhorns likely want to make a statement after their loss on the road, and reigning Big Sky Player of The Week Kountz only scored six points in limited minutes last time out against Northern Colorado. Look for the Horns to try and pull away early.

