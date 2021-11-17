Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Hornets on Wednesday

After a three-pack of games on Tuesday, we have 11 games on Wednesday night’s slate in the Association. One of those games that will be fun to watch is the Washington Wizards taking on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Wizards (10-3) have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA through the first few weeks of the season. First-year head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has Washington playing great team ball and currently on five-game winning streak. The Hornets (8-7) have played good basketball too this season and have three straight games after defeating Golden State 106-102 on Sunday night.

Wizards vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +1

This game between these two Southeast division rivals is a pick’em as the Hornets are only one point favorites on the spread. Anytime I see a team listed as either one point favorites or underdogs, you are better off playing the moneyline for better value. Charlotte only has Gordon Hayward on the injury report, who is listed as probable with a hamstring. As for the Wizards, they are essentially coming into tonight’s game at full strength. These two teams are almost mirror images of each other as the Wizards are 4-2 on the road and the Hornets are 4-2 at home this season.

Defense has been the calling card for this Wizards team as they are holding opponents to only 102.4 points per game in their last 10 games. Washington is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games this season and 2-2 ATS as a road dog. However, they are 5-2 ATS as the underdog this season. They have a good assortment of players in Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrell, who are all averaging 14 points per game or more.

As for the Hornets, they’ve picked up three good wins in a row over the Warriors, Knicks, and Grizzlies. In those three wins, Charlotte held their opponents to only 102 points per game, which is improvement on defense. This season, the Hornets are 2-1 ATS when they are listed as the favorite. And just like the Wiz, Charlotte has five players scoring 13 points or more. I’m going to roll with the better defensive team in the Wizards to cover and grab the win.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

Charlotte has been the best team to bet on this season when it comes to the over. The Hornets have an over record of 9-6, while the Wizards’ record is 4-9. The total has gone under in the Wizards last six games. I’m banking on Washington’s defense to slowdown the pace of the Hornets.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.