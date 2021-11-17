The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks look to continue their ascent under head coach Eric Musselman in Year 3. Arkansas made the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament and will hope to go a few steps further this season.

The Razorbacks have five seniors leading this year’s squad, headlined by JD Notae. The forward is averaging 24.0 points per game and opened the year with a 30-point effort against Mercer. He’ll be one to watch in this contest.

Northern Iowa is typically one of the stronger mid-major programs in the country and could pull the upset. This is a younger Panthers team, with only five upperclassmen. Austin Phyfe and Noah Carter will be the two players to keep an eye on in this game. If they pop, the Panthers can shock Arkansas.

How to watch Arkansas vs. Northern Iowa

When: Wednesday, November 17th, 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SECN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN or ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arkansas -13

Total: 140.5

