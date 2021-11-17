The defending national champions No. 9 Baylor Bears will keep their championship defense season going Wednesday when they host the Central Arkansas Bears. Baylor lost some key players from last season’s team but do have seven upperclassmen on this year’s roster.

Matthew Mayer, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba headline what is expected to be another massive season for the Bears. Baylor completed Scott Drew’s long turnaround last season with a national title, and hopes to repeat the feat this season.

Central Arkansas will be looking to pull off the road upset here over the defending champs. Camren Hunter will need to have a big game for that to happen. The guard is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 assists per game this season. Darious Hall is also a key player for Central Arkansas in this game.

How to watch Baylor vs. Central Arkansas

When: Wednesday, November 17th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com or ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Baylor -33.5

Total: 151.5

