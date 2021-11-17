This non-conference clash between the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins and the George Mason Patriots has a chance to be one of the best games of the season. Both teams are undefeated and have plenty of experience, setting up a big showdown in College Park.

The Terrapins are entering their 11th season under Mark Turgeon with a loaded squad. Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell form a talented guard duo, while Qudus Wahab will look to dominate on the interior. However, Maryland does tend to be overranked in the preseason so this will be a decent test for this group.

The Patriots bring eight upperclassmen into this contest, with four averaging double figures scoring. Josh Oduro will be the key for George Mason to pull of the upset here, especially on the road. This might be the most important game so far in Kim English’s young coaching career.

How to watch Maryland vs. George Mason

When: Wednesday, November 17th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: Big Ten Network

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports or Bally Sports App with Big Ten Network subscription

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Maryland -11.5

Total: 137.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.