The No. 23 UConn Huskies look to keep their undefeated season intact early in the season when they face against the Long Island University Sharks. The Huskies are entering a critical season in Year 4 under Dan Hurley, and want to make some noise in March.

UConn is led by Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 20.0 points per game. Guard R.J. Cole is another star, putting up 15.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. That duo is surrounded by a capable supporting cast, including Jalen Gaffney and Andre Jackson.

The Sharks have some dangerous three-point shooters and could pose a problem for UConn if they get hot. Ty Flowers, Eral Penn and Kyndall Davis are all connecting on more than 40 percent of their triples early in this season. Long Island has some upset potential here, although a road atmosphere won’t help their cause.

How to watch #23 UConn vs. Long Island University

When: Wednesday, November 17th, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecuticut

TV: FS2

Where to live stream online: Fox Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds are not yet available

