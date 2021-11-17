Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hawks on Wednesday

The Boston Celtics will up their quick three-game road trip on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Hawks. Boston (7-7) has won three out of their last four games, while Atlanta (6-9) has a two-game winning streak. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Update — Robert Williams (knee) has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Hawks. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also remains out.

Celtics vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -4.5

Both of these teams were in the playoffs last season, but have started off this season on the wrong foot. Boston has had its fair share of struggles and issues under first-year head coach Ime Udoka. However, the Celtics still have their core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart leading the way.

Speaking of Brown, Boston will not have him for tonight’s game as he’s out with a hamstring injury. The Celtics are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games and 2-2-1 ATS as road underdogs this season. The Hawks have not been able to recapture that magic they had last season, which catapulted them into the Eastern Conference Finals.

They have a record of 1-8 on the road, but looked like a completely different team at home (5-1 record). The Hawks are averaging 116 points per game at State Farm Arena and only giving up 104.8 points per game. Atlanta is 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games, but 5-1 ATS in their last six home games. Additionally, they are a perfect 5-0 ATS when they are listed as the home favorite. I went against the Hawks last week when they played the Bucks, I won’t do the same thing this team.

Over/Under: Over 216

Both of these teams can put points as the Hawks are averaging 108 points per game, while the Celtics are averaging 107.2 points per game. However, neither team has been profitable when it comes to the over (Atlanta 7-8, Boston 5-8-1). For the Celtics to have a chance, they’ll need Tatum to shoulder most of the offense along with Dennis Schroder chipping in. The Hawks are missing some players, but still have Trae Young, who is one of the more lethal scorers in the game. I’ll take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.